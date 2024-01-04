Best Returning British TV Series 2024: Doctor Who, Black Mirror, Bridgerton, Slow Horses & More

Trigger Point Series 2



Over 10 million of us tuned in to the explosive (ahem) first series of Trigger Point – the gripping ITV bomb squad drama from Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio – when it debuted in January 2022, so it’s no surprise that the show’s back for more. Vicky McClure will reprise her role as bomb disposal expert Lana Washington, alongside most of her crew from series one, including Mark Stanley (Happy Valley), Unforgotten‘s Nabil Elouahabi and After Life‘s Kerry Godliman. Filming wrapped in May 2023, and the teaser above suggests it’s going to be another watch-it-through-your-fingers tensefest when the series returns to ITV in January.

Around The World in 80 Days Series 2

It’s been over two years since a second series was confirmed (before the first series had even finished airing, no less), but we sadly seem no closer to news on filming or release date just yet. Considering the first season of Around the World in 80 Days came out around Christmas we could be in luck for the tail-end of 2024. David Tennant, Leonie Benesch and Ibrahim Home are almost certain to reprise their starring roles, and we’ll bring you news of other cast announcements as they arrive.

Bad Sisters Series 2

We know it’s not British, but this Irish dark comedy has such a huge global fanbase we couldn’t leave its second series confirmation uncelebrated. It was no surprise, really – series one (which saw the five Garvey sisters on a mission to kill their abusive brother-in-law) was one of the most popular AppleTV+ series of 2022, and went on to win a BAFTA for Best Drama Series. Creator Sharon Horgan will reprise her lead role – production was delayed due to the 2023 strikes, but we hope Bad Sisters to return in 2024.

Black Mirror Series 7

After series six became a Top 10 Netflix hit in June 2023, fans of Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ darkly satirical dystopian anthology series Black Mirror will be pleased to hear it’s coming back to haunt our nightmares for a seventh series. After series six featured a woman discovering her life had been turned into a CGI-based TV show and a haunting take on true-crime tourism, goodness knows what horrors series seven will bring, but we’ll let you know more as we hear it.

Blue Lights Series 2

This Belfast-set police drama was an antidote to all the TV stories about corrupt cops creaming off criminal profits and covering up their own wrongdoing. Its story of three new recruits struggling in the job gave the police a human face – namely, those of Sian Brooke, Catherine Devlin and Nathan Braniff, playing a trio of decent people in a very difficult job. Written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, whose The Salisbury Poisonings retold a tragic true life story with responsibility and a real sense of character, Blue Lights was one of 2023’s most exceptional dramas. Filming on the second series began in autumn 2023, so we might hope to see this one back late in 2024.

Bridgerton Series 3

We knew we were getting a third (and fourth!) series of Bridgerton even before the second series was released in March 2022, and filming started in July of that year, but the WGA and SAG strikes pushed the release date back to 2024. So far, we know Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are returning as the heads of the Bridgerton household, and Hannah New will be joining the cast as Lady Tilley Arnold. The plot will centre around the developing love story between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and will be based on the fourth book in the Bridgerton series. The first-look photos make it look as dreamy as ever.