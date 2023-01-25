Extraordinary: Disney+ Super-Power Comedy is Definitely Not For Kids

Not that long ago, the Disney Channel meant kids’ cartoons and shows about toothy pre-teens with crossover pop careers. Now, Disney+ (Hulu in the US) has a comedy series featuring a character named Jizzlord, and nothing means anything anymore. The term ‘Disney Adult’ may currently describe the kind of person who gets married in a Prince Eric wig on a cruise ship, but if this trend continues, we’re going to need it back.

Extraordinary is very definitely for adults. It’s an eight-episode London-set comedy with a filthy sense of humour and a rich premise. In its parallel world, everybody develops a superpower at 18. Flight, maybe, or super-strength, or invisibility… There are powers of the less classic variety too – the ability to summon sea life, say, or to turn anything (anything) into a PDF. And then there’s Jen (Belfast’s Máiréad Tyers). She’s reached the age of 25 without manifesting a power beyond extreme failure to launch.

Jen lives unfashionably in fashionable East London with schoolfriend Carrie (Poldark’s Sofia Oxenham) and Carrie’s boyfriend Kash (Bilal Hasna). They both have their powers but in a world where everybody else does too, they’re just a part of life. Kash may be able to turn back time, but it doesn’t make him any less directionless. Carrie can channel the dead, but she still gets shit on at work and taken for granted at home. In other words, it’s like any other twenty-something flat share sitcom, just… weirder.

Weirdness is Extraordinary’s super power. The odder its jokes, the more it stands apart from sister shows Dead Pixels and Fresh Meat and Pure and Derry Girls and – the inevitable comparison – Misfits. (Yes, Channel 4 feels like it should be its spiritual home. And in all truth, perhaps the six episodes Channel 4 would have given it might have been been stronger across the board than these eight.) A story line in which a character falls for a 17th century King and we see a choreographed dance between a woman and a (sort of) cat are high points, an extended one in which a group of wannabe vigilantes fail to take back the night, less so.