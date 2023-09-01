Best British TV Comedies of the 21st Century.

16. Chewing Gum

The brilliance of Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You knocked viewers off their feet in 2020, making the writer-actor-director’s next move (another BBC project) hotly anticipated. If they haven’t already though, fans should also look backwards to Coel’s first cult TV hit – Channel 4’s Chewing Gum. A very different prospect from the BBC sexual consent drama, this two-series comedy is similarly clever, sharp and unafraid to tackle difficult subjects. Adapted from Coel’s stage play Chewing Gum Dreams, it’s the story of Tracey, a sheltered young woman on a Tower Hamlets estate who yearns to break out of her restrictive religious household and experience the joys of sex. It’s energetic, funny and led by a show-stopping performance from Coel, ably supported by Susan Wokoma as her strait-laced sister Cynthia, and their ultra-religious mother, played by Shola Adewusi. Stream it on Netflix. – LM

15. Detectorists

UK original The Office rocketed much of its on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent – Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, and Martin Freeman – to international recognition and acclaim. It led Mackenzie Crook to a recurring role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, after which he forged a different path and poured himself into a resolutely – some might say quintessentially – English mould, most notably through his portrayal of the iconic and beloved scarecrow, Wurzel Gummidge. But if Englishness – at least its classic, rustic recipe – could be distilled and bottled it would taste just like Detectorists – a delightful, and delightfully funny, show three series of which aired on BBC Four between 2014 and 2017. A brand new 75-minute special is also on the way, it’s just been announced.

Every element of the series – McKenzie’s pitch-perfect writing; the quirky, heartfelt performances of the cast (especially McKenzie himself and co-star Toby Jones); the idyllic setting; the atmospheric soundtrack; the gentle yet incisive humour – coalesce into something that’s much larger than the sum of its parts: namely a masterclass in both dialogue and characterisation. Plus it’ll make you care deeply, even get excited, about the oft-mocked hobby of detectoring – and that’s nothing short of miraculous. – JA

14. The Inbetweeners

No show has captured the raw existential agony of life in the bottom strata of the British school system as perfectly, or as hilariously, as The Inbetweeners, a three-season gem helmed by Iain Morris and Damon Beesley that made us all feel fifteen again when it aired on E4 from 2008 to 2010. Four teenage losers – the precocious and pretentious brief-case wanker Will (Simon Bird); conceited cry-baby Simon (Joe Thomas); the relentlessly oblivious Neil (Blake Harrison), and insecure sex-pest, Jay (James Buckley) – try to navigate high school while retaining as much dignity and popularity as possible… and fail miserably at every turn. Rude, crude, lewd and full of truth, The Inbetweeners will make you simultaneously cringe and cry real tears of laughter, helped along by the realisation that there’s a little bit of the gang inside all of us – as much as we’re loathe to admit it. Stream it on All4. – JA

13. Flowers

Blackest of the black tragi-comedy, this show ran for just two series on Channel 4 in 2016-2018. A study in mental health issues and familial disharmony, peppered with folk horror, magical realism and bum jokes, it follows the Flowers family. Julian Barratt stars as depressed patriarch, children’s author Maurice, who lives with his long suffering wife Deborah (Olivia Colman) and their grown up twins Doland (Daniel Rigby) and Amy (Loki’s Sophia Di Martino). Creator Will Sharpe also stars as Maurice Japanese illustrator Shun. The first season focuses on depression, the second on bipolar disorder, and both combine dark reality with glorious fantasy. It’s moving, funny, deftly written with a top class cast – Brit dark sitcom at its best. Stream it on Netflix. – Rosie Fletcher

12. This Country

Who’s funnier than Daisy May Cooper? It must be a short list. The RADA-trained actor-comedian-writer and her talented brother Charlie Cooper made their names by writing and starring in this mockumentary, which ran for three series plus a special on BBC Three (and is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer). Framed as a social issues documentary about the lives of impoverished young people in rural England, it’s really a showcase for dim-witted Kerry Mucklowe and the very slightly more switched-on Kurtan, two cousins whose small-town lives are at odds with their big-town self-image. Along with the local vicar (Paul Chahidi), Big Mandy (Ashley Maguire, also seen recently as the brilliant Miss Houghton in This is Going to Hurt), Kerry’s unseen mother, her feckless and mostly absent father and a host of local oddballs, Kerry and Kurtan take viewers on a brilliantly observed and every so often, oddly moving, tour around life in England. – LM