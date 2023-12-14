The Best British TV Series of 2023

If you’re not on the Taskmaster train yet, take our word that there isn’t a more reliably funny show on television. Every series, five comedians are set a series of weird, creative and entirely pointless challenges by the show’s creator Alex Horne, and their performance is then judged by the Taskmaster Greg Davies. That premise barely touches on the laughs contained within – Taskmaster’s not just a TV show, it’s a repository of joy.

Series 15 and 16, which aired in 2023, were more proof that the format is showing no signs of wear and tear. The casting is arguably better than ever – every series, more of UK comedy’s established names are convinced by the peers who’ve gone before them that it really is the best comedy gig on TV, while an apparently endless supply of weirdo newbies is here to complement them.

After the highly entertaining family dynamic of series 15 (Frankie Boyle, Ivo Graham, Jenny Éclair, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Mae Martin), the series 16 gang (Julian Clary, Lucy Beaumont, Sam Campbell, Sue Perkins and Susan Wokoma) were an even stranger and more delightful gang. Long may it continue.

5. Ghosts series 5

Available on: BBC iPlayer (U.K, purchase-only in the U.S.)

If you love somebody, set them free said… was it Sting? Anyway, that’s just what the cast and creators of BBC comedy Ghosts have done for their adored sitcom. They made five great and much-loved series and instead of keeping going and risking a drop in quality or excitement, they’ve set the show free. Now it exists as this fairly perfect box-set, all wrapped with a final Christmas special-shaped bow on top, airing on December 25 (the final special is wonderful – sad and funny and truthful and Christmassy, but no spoilers here).

Series five saw Alison and Mike struggle to rebuild financially after series four’s gatehouse fire, and get courted by a wealthy golf consortium interested in buying Button House. They and the ghosts made some emotional leaps and realised the family they’d all become. It was Ghosts‘ established combination of silly and poignant, and contained some stand-out moments including the telling of the Captain’s death story. No wonder so many of Den of Geek’s writers put it at the top of their lists.