Black Mirror Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Joan Is Awful

In many ways, “Joan Is Awful” is the platonic ideal of an opening episode for a season of Black Mirror – especially one that we’ve waited through four years and a pandemic to watch. It’s cynical, caustic, and even charming. Unlike some of the discursions in the latter four episodes of this season, the set-up here is vintage Black Mirror: What if you were scrolling through Netflix titles and found a TV series about your own life?

That’s the experience that Joan (Annie Murphy) endures after one particularly busy day. A 24-hour period in which you were forced to notify an employee of their termination, had an unproductive meeting with your therapist, and then kissed your ex is probably not one you’d immediately want to relive. Unfortunately, Joan must do exactly that as she settles in to scroll through her “Streamberry” account (which just happens to feature Netflix’s exact font, user interface, and even iconic “tudum” sound) that evening with her nice, but unremarkable current boyfriend, Krish (Avi Nash).

On Strawberry’s homepage, alongside some tasty Black Mirror Easter eggs, is a series called Joan Is Awful starring famous real life actress Salma Hayek Pinault. Joan can only watch in horror as she, her soon-to-be-ex-boyfriend, and the world at large watch Salma engage in a disturbingly accurate dramatization of the day she just lived. Joan Is Awful recreates Joan’s life with such fidelity that the episode even features the Hayek Pinault Joan discovering her life has been made into a Streamberry series called Joan Is Awful, starring Cate Blanchett. Additionally, the people in Joan’s life get their own Hollywood counterparts, with Himesh Patel (Station Eleven) playing Krish, Ben Barnes (Shadow & Bone) playing her ex Mac (Rob Delaney), and Jaboukie Young-White playing her co-worker, Eric.

Directed by Ally Pankiw (Schitt’s Creek), Joan Is Awful curiously has a lot in common with Black Mirror‘s controversial first-ever episode, “The National Anthem.” Like that prime-minister-fucks-a-pig spectacle, this hour is set in a near future that feels more disturbingly plausible and real than some of the anthology’s more fantastical entries. In both episodes, Brooker is able to address viewers’ inevitable questions in a timely fashion.

Just as Prime Minister Michael Callow was presented with compelling paperwork as to why this whole thing was happening in The National Anthem (his approval rating might go up, actually), so too is Joan. When Joan understandably contacts her lawyer to have the series bearing her name, image, and likeness struck down, she’s informed that the user agreement Streamberry had her sign (and that none of us ever read) is quite ironclad. They can use Joan’s life story just like they can use a digital approximation of fellow Streamberry subscribers Hayek Pinault, Blanchett, and later even Michael Cera.

The episode also convincingly handwaves away some of the other potential technological complications. Netfl … I mean Streamberry has invented a quantum computer, or quantputer, that can handle dramatizing the lives of of its many subscribers with supreme ease. It’s the kind of thing that would seem outlandish, if Hollywood’s writers weren’t currently on strike in part due to studios like Netflix’s desire to use artificial intelligence to create new TV shows.