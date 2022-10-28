The Devil’s Hour Explained: The Ending, Gideon, Lucy, Isaac and…Everything 

Lucy’s OG Timeline: DI Chambers, Shane Fisher & Harold Slade

Before Gideon altered things, Lucy’s mother took her own life and Lucy grew up to become a police detective instead of a child protection officer. She didn’t marry Mike and have their son Isaac, she married her colleague DI Ravi Dhillon. In this timeline, Lucy was the detective assigned to the Fisher murders, which is why she ‘pre-remembered’ Chloe and Tilly Fisher being stabbed by Shane Fisher, until Gideon rectified that too by stabbing Shane to death on the night he would have killed his partner and daughter. After Gideon killed Shane, Chloe Fisher complained of feeling chest pains, as she ‘remembered’ being stabbed in the original timeline. Lucy’s police career also explains why she was able to physically dominate Aiden Stenner’s mother so efficiently when she attacked her – she ‘remembered’ her police training.

As a detective, Lucy also worked on the Harold Slade case, after the bodies were found of two young girls he had been abusing and filming in a hidden basement. That’s how she knew that Slade had a violin mounted on his stairs, the 1812 code to his safe, and the existence of the green door to the basement behind the shelving unit.

At one point, Lucy’s mother Sylvia – who’d been diagnosed with schizophrenia and dementia, perhaps due to her also being afflicted with ripples of the original timeline in which she had succeeded in taking her own life – recognises Lucy not as her adult daughter (because in that timeline, she didn’t live to see Lucy become an adult) but as the police detective in the Slade case, who appeared on the TV news reporting the murders of Slade’s two victims, whose bodies were pulled out of a river – another tragedy averted by Gideon.

What Was the Significance of the Button?

The round brass button Sylvia used to press into her hand to keep her tethered to this reality was from Gideon’s coat. It fell off on the night he sabotaged Sylvia’s suicide and she picked it up, using it as a kind of talisman to bind her to her present timeline. Isaac later used it for the same purpose, and – showing his empathy and kindness – gave it to Ravi when he was grieving DS Holness.

What Happened to Jonah Taylor?

Gideon abducted the little boy in 2009 to save him because his parents were going to kill him. He took him to live in a remote house in the wilderness where he would be raised by Evelyn, who had suffered similar effects as Lucy after Gideon altered her timeline (by stopping her family from dying in a car accident). Like Lucy, Evelyn kept having flashes of the timeline in which her family had died, which is why she saw other people living in their house. Gideon told her everything and “woke her up” after she was sent to a psychiatric hospital. Now she lives with Jonah, away from the world and the invasive ripples of the other timeline.

Why Did Gideon Run Over the Dog?

To “save a girl” and use the dog’s rotting flesh as part of an experimental attempt to alter the mind of soon-to-be rapist Connor Larson. Not wishing to kill any more than he had to, Gideon hoped to use aversion therapy to retrain the brains of future murderers and rapists to stop them from committing their crimes. Knowing that Connor would go on to rape five women, he kidnapped him and forced him to watch stomach-churning sexual acts surrounded by maggoty dog flesh in the hope that it would prohibit him from carrying out his future crimes.