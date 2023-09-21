Taskmaster’s Sam Campbell Has All the Makings of a New Fan-Favourite

It may have been mere months since Taskmaster series 15 ended, but the brand-new series 16 feels like it’s arrived at just the right time, giving us a chance to escape endlessly depressing talk of the latest celebrity criminal revelations and our world leaders’ somewhat “lalala can’t hear you” approach to climate change.

There’s a lot to live up to after the excellent last series, but Taskmaster series 16 has a promising line-up that fits the show’s tried-and-tested dysfunctional family dynamic. The ‘mum and dad’ figures of Julian Clary and Sue Perkins are joined by three distinctive ‘kids’: the ditsy persona of Lucy Beaumont, the intelligent fun of Susan Wokoma… and Sam Campbell, who is completely bonkers.

Although he’s probably the least UK-famous of this batch of contestants right now, he’s got serious comedy chops, winning the top prize at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022 and appearing in some great sitcoms. There’s a chance Sam Campbell might do a Wozniak on us, becoming an instant and undeniable fan favourite, so here’s everything you need to know about this quirky Australian comedian:

He Has Some Interesting Opinions About Music And Cryptozoology

Not only did Campbell’s recent appearance on Never Mind The Buzzcocks give us a chance to see him interacting with the Taskmaster himself, Greg Davies, we also learned that he has some notable opinions on music (“it should be banned for a year to see what life is like without it”) and heard his reasons for believing in the chupacabra – a mythical creature known for sucking the blood of livestock – because “well where’s the blood going? What do you think, they’re donating the blood?!” If Greg’s bemused reactions to his outpourings are anything to go by, we should expect some amusing sparring with the Taskmaster this series.