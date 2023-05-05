Doctor Who Series 14 Casts Another Big American Musical Star

We shall have to wait and see. If not, this trio wouldn’t be the first singers to appear in the show in non-singing roles. Bonnie Langford, John Barrowman, Kylie Minogue… would all have been capable of breaking into song at the sight of a Sontaran platoon during their time on Doctor Who but mostly managed to keep it zipped.

TV-wise, Groff is also known for Mindhunter and Fox musical comedy Glee,in which he played the love interest/antagonist role of Jesse St. James, lead male and later coach of rival acapella high school group Vocal Adrenaline. On the big screen, he played the new Agent Smith in The Matrix: Resurrections, going up against Keanu Reeves’s Neo and his former ‘self’ played by Hugo Weaving. This year, Groff starred opposite Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint in M. Night Shyamalan horror Knock at the Cabin.

Showrunner Russell T Davies describes Tony and Emmy-nominated Groff’s casting as “an incredible coup and a great honour” to welcome “such a huge star” to the set. “Strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!”.

In response, Groff said he was thrilled, Russell T Davies’ mind was extraordinary, and that Ncuti Gatwa was going to soar in this iconic role, all of which we can probably agree is the case.

Previously confirmed as appearing in Doctor Who series fourteen are Welsh actor Aneurin Barnard (who has a history with musicals too, as it happens) and returning UNIT queen Jemma Redgrave, who plays Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.

They’re joined by Anita Dobson, recently seen in BBC Two’s Inside No. 9 and Michelle Greenidge, along with Karen Pirie’s Bhav Joshi, Traces’ Eilidh Loan, Gangs of London’s Pete MacHale, Slow Horses’ Miles Yekinni and Mamma Mia!’s Hemi Yeroham. Come to think of it, Mamma Mia’s a musical too, isn’t it? And didn’t Anita Dobson sing the lyrics-version of the EastEnders theme tune?