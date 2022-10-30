SAS: Rogue Heroes Cast – Meet The WWII Drama Actors

What’s SAS: Rogue Heroes About?

The official BBC synopsis tells us:

Cairo, 1941. David Stirling (Connor Swindells) – an eccentric young officer, hospitalised after a training exercise went wrong – is bored. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, he creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare. He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team are every bit as complicated, flawed and reckless as they are astonishingly brave and heroic.

Who’s In the Cast?

It’s got a suitably star-studded line-up. Let’s meet the cast of SAS: Rogue Heroes:

Dominic West as Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke

Arguably one of the most recognisable names in the cast, Dominic West plays one of the senior officers involved in setting up the SAS. You’ll know West from the likes of playing Jimmy McNulty in The Wire, his Golden Globe nominated role in The Affair, or his BAFTA-winning portrayal of serial killer Fred West in Appropriate Adult. He’s also about to appear as Prince Charles in series five of The Crown.

Jack O’Connell as Paddy Mayne

Paddy Mayne was one of the founding members of the SAS, and a courageous, scrappy sort, nicknamed the Irish Lion. In SAS: Rogue Heroes he’ll be played by Jack O’Connell, who is best known for his role as James Cook in Skins, more recently appearing in Godless and The North Water.

Connor Swindells as David Stirling

Stirling is an injured officer who comes up with a radical plan to create a small undercover unit made up of the bravest, most tenacious soldiers who can operate behind enemy lines.