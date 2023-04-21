Doctor Who’s New Villain: Who Is Jinkx Monsoon?

While there were some on-screen clashes with other contestants who didn’t seem to appreciate her kookiness and lack of pageant polish (and sometimes even mocked her narcolepsy), it was this vibrant individuality and quick wit that saw Jinkx stand out from the crowd and become a fan favourite.

She wowed the judges with her spoof perfume advert (“Delusion – convince yourself”), her extravagant theatrics in the faux Latin telenovela acting challenge, and her memorable impression of the eccentric socialite Little Edie in the Snatch Game (the Drag Race version of Blankety Blank, or Match Game as it’s known in the US).

Then Jinkx Won Drag Race… Again!

In 2022, Jinkx Monsoon became the first drag queen to win two seasons of Drag Race when she was crowned the champion of the show’s seventh All Stars series (where some of the most memorable queens from previous seasons return to compete again).

Among her many highlights – including a savagely witty but NSFW Roast performance – was her iconic impression of Judy Garland in the Snatch Game (see above), which was an instant viral sensation thanks to its pure comic genius.

Like Judy Garland, She’s No Stranger To Musical Theatre

Before coming to fame as Jinkx, they (real name Jerick Roman Lamar Hoffer) studied musical theatre and began their career in Seattle’s theatres, appearing as Moritz in the rock musical Spring Awakening, Angel in RENT, and Velma in Hairspray.

Post Drag Race, she also released two studio albums, The Inevitable Album and The Ginger Snapped.