Series 14 Set Photos Hint That RTD Is Bringing The Beatles Back to Doctor Who

Not only were Gatwa and Gibson spotted by a makeshift Abbey Road (filming is actually taking place at The Parade in Cardiff, rather than the real Abbey Road in London), but this video also shows The Doctor and Ruby dancing across the famous zebra crossing:

#dwsr The Doctor and Ruby dancing along Abbey Road crossing pic.twitter.com/fTz2aIXkFE — Doctor Who Filming Locations (@set_dw) May 8, 2023

You can’t see the crossing in the video, but here’s a fan photo from another angle:

Zebra crossing wasn’t there pre-filming pic.twitter.com/EFitOo5Q2d — Secretly Newton Geiszler 💙 (@capnjharkness) May 8, 2023

Could This Episode Have a Musical Title?

Unconfirmed reports suggest the episode being filmed on Abbey Road could be called The Devil’s Chord:

#dwsr A resident of Mellon Street and worker in the area they were filming in for the 60s ep has claimed that the episode being filmed is called "The Devil's Chord". Currently unsure if this is true, but this is a music phrase and would definitely work as a title as well — Doctor Who Filming Locations (@set_dw) May 1, 2023

This may well be a working title (or just a rumour) but there’s plenty to suggest this episode has a musical theme. Previous filming days for this sixties-themed episode back in April featured Jinkx Monsoon – a drag queen famous for her musical talents, including a recent stint on Broadway – reportedly playing a piano on a rooftop in Newmarket:

Something is going on up there! pic.twitter.com/QA7A903ITe — Mark Scales (@halibut2209) April 23, 2023

And while official photos of recent guest cast coup Jonathan Groff have revealed a 19th century Regency-era look for his character and the TARDIS team (see below), there’s no saying the Broadway and musicals star couldn’t also cross over into the sixties-set story.

It Wouldn’t Be The First Time The Beatles Appeared on Doctor Who

One of Doctor Who’s unforgettable musical moments occurs in ‘The Executioners’, a 1965 episode in which The Doctor acquires a Time-Space Visualiser (i.e a TV that can show any moment from history) and companion Vicki is delighted to see The Beatles performing ‘Ticket To Ride’ on Top of the Pops. It’s a brief cameo and doesn’t play into the episode’s plot beyond adding an amusing moment, but it ended up becoming quite important: the BBC wiped the clip from its archive so it now only exists within that episode of Doctor Who.