Slow Horses Series Three Review: Gary Oldman Spy Thriller Raises the Stakes – and the Body Count

Back at Slough House, it’s far more sedate – they’re sorting boxes of old records for a new MI5 archive facility being overseen by Taverner, bored out of their skulls, and almost wishing a disaster upon themselves. But then Lamb realises he’s being followed by a shady character, a kidnap takes place, and the fun really starts.

From then on, Slow Horses packs action into its six episodes: politician Peter Judd (Samuel West, Van Helsing) is back, meddling in MI5’s security protocols with deadly results, a newly power-mad MI5 thug Duffy (Chris Reilly, Wrath of Man) sends a bloodthirsty tactical team on a ruthless “no-survivors” mission, Donovan stops at nothing to get to the truth, and Standish is trapped in the least safe “safe house” of all time – it all passes by in a blur and is over before you want it to be.

The comedy in Slow Horses is so rich you get lulled into a false sense of security (especially in one memorable scene where a perilous situation almost turns into a Home Alone parody) but the outcomes are rarely lighthearted. This series the stakes are raised high, with much more violence, even greater tension, and a far higher body count as a result, leaving you teetering on the edge of your seat throughout.

You can’t always forgive the silliness as comedy: there are a few times the plot stretches your patience a little, like Shirley (Amy-Ffion Edwards, Peaky Blinders) somehow remembering all of her colleague’s recent work outfits, Donovan conveniently leaving a Big Wall of Evidence in his flat for the slow horses to find, and the bad guys missing precious opportunities to kill their prey by wasting time trotting out Ooh Aren’t I Awful lines before getting their plans foiled.

But it’s easy to forgive the show these minor weak points because the story itself is still rock solid and as tight as fanciful escapist spy thrillers can be, and Slow Horses clearly isn’t afraid of poking fun at itself.

There’s also character development aplenty among the “horses” themselves – Louisa (Rosalind Eleazar, Harlots) is still grieving Min’s death from series two, Longridge (Kadiff Kirwan, Chewing Gum) and Shirley’s friendship is tested, and River starts to move out of his ex-spy grandfather’s (Jonathan Pryce, The Crown) shadow. Dirisu also makes a big impact in a short time as newcomer Donovan, even if his story isn’t given quite as much depth as he deserves.