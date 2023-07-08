New British TV Documentaries for 2023

Wagspiracy: Vardy V Rooney – BBC

It was one of the biggest viral moments of 2019: Colleen Rooney (wife of English footballer Wayne) revealed live on Twitter that she’d allegedly deduced that the person who had been secretly selling stories about her to the tabloids was her friend and fellow WAG: “It’s… Rebecca Vardy’s account”. These unforgettable words kickstarted a furious, very messy and very public legal battle – dubbed “Wagatha Christie” – which dominated the headlines as Vardy sued Rooney for libel, with a judge finally ruling in favour of Rooney in July 2022. Hot on the heels of a Channel 4 drama Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama (starring Good Omens’ Michael Sheen), BBC Three released this documentary, interviewing key people involved and going into all the gory details. It’s addictive, guilty-pleasure viewing.

FEBRUARY

The Shamima Begum Story – BBC

When Londoner Shamima Begum was 15, she ran away to Syria to join the terrorist group Islamic State, spending four years there before making headlines in 2019 when it was reported that she wanted to return to the UK. Her British citizenship was revoked, and she’s since become a highly controversial figure to many, as she continues to fight for the right to return home. This BBC Two documentary (originally a podcast) allows the 23-year-old to give her own account of what happened, and while it may not change whatever opinion you already have of the situation, it’s certainly a gripping and thought-provoking watch.

MARCH

MH370: The Flight That Disappeared – Netflix

A controversial aviation disaster led to this similarly controversial Netflix documentary, directed by British filmmaker Louise Malkinson, detailing theories behind the Malaysian Airways flight which disappeared without a trace in 2014. While many of the potential outcomes posited in MH370: The Flight That Disappeared have been roundly criticised as outlandish and unscientific, it’s still interesting to see the account of how events unfolded, and harrowing to listen to first-hand accounts from some of the passengers’ family members.

George Michael: Outed – Channel 4

It’s easy to remember someone as famous as George Michael in an almost caricature-like way – his string of monumental hits both solo and with Wham, his headline-grabbing troubles with addiction which led to tabloid stories about him crashing his car into a Snappy Snaps – but this Channel 4 documentary gives a much rounder picture of the man behind the headlines. It’s a blunt reminder of how disgustingly gay men were treated by the press, and an altogether nicer reminder of the graceful way Michael responded to this treatment, as well as what an all-round decent human being he was.

APRIL

A Very British Cult – BBC

“There’s such a strong stereotype – the only cults are in California where people wear orange robes. There is a cult in your neighbourhood.” This is one of the key lines in A Very British Cult, a BBC documentary which began as an eight-part podcast series by journalist Catrin Nye, but has been condensed to an hour-long feature on BBC Three. It explores the disturbing and shocking practices of life coaching company Lighthouse, investigating the clients who have had their lives taken over, abandoned their families, and even parted with their life savings. It ends with Nye confronting Lighthouse leader Paul S. Waugh, who remains adamant that no wrongdoing has taken place, but the testimony of Lighthouse clients and their families certainly tells a compelling story.

Waco Untold: The British Stories – ITV

In 1993 76 members of a religious sect, the Branch Davidians, died during an infamous 51-day siege. 23 were British and here their stories are revealed.



Shortly after Netflix released its documentary Waco: American Apocalypse – marking the 30-year anniversary of 51-day siege and deadly gunfight at the Branch Davidian cult compound in Waco, Texas – ITV released a two-part documentary focussing on the British citizens who were involved. It tells the story well, and gives an insightful look at how this American tragedy had far-reaching effects over this side of the pond.