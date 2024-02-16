Fantastic Four: Why the 1960s Setting Is a Perfect Choice for the New Movie

All of these versions lack the simplicity of Lee and Kirby’s original story. The Fantastic Four of the comics risk their lives not for the vague scientific benefits that Gruffudd’s Richards rattles off in Fantastic Four 2005, nor under the orders of military leaders in other versions. They do it because they want to win the space race, a concern readily on the minds of American readers when Fantastic Four #1 hit newsstands in August 1961, mere months after Soviet Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin made the first manned orbit around the planet. By setting the movie in the 1960s, the MCU Fantastic Four can make their reckless decision of their own accord and for something more tangible than general scientific advancement.

The 1960s Are Built into the Ethos of the Fantastic Four

Every Fantastic Four story, no matter the medium or setting, has involved the core bond between the central quartet. Even when not comprised of the founding four, the quartet is a family. Sometimes they squabble, sometimes they do terrible things to one another (see: Johnny’s love life or Reed during the Marvel Civil War), but the Fantastic Four always stay together in the end.

There’s something inherently optimistic in that fact, which is central to the ethos of the Fantastic Four. Although the ever-unreliable Stan Lee claimed that he created the Fantastic Four after his publisher/uncle-in-law Martin Goodman told him to try superheroes, hoping to replicate DC’s success with the Justice League of America, the FF didn’t start out as superheroes. Rather, they operated more as explorers in the vein of the Challengers of the Unknown or other scientists in the sci-fi and horror comics that Lee and Kirby made in the 1950s. The Fantastic Four took on codenames in the first issue, but they didn’t even get costumes until issue #3.

As explorers instead of superheroes, the Fantastic Four don’t really spend their time stopping threats or saving the day. They aren’t driven by the need to stand up for the innocent or to protect others. In fact, they aren’t driven by a relationship to evil at all. Instead, they believe that something wonderful, something fantastic, exists out there in the unknown. They believe that the pursuit of knowledge, encounters with different peoples and cultures, and mutual understanding will lead to progress. Sure, those beliefs often result in fist fights and laser battles that one expects in a Marvel comic, but that was never the driving force of these books.

Although Americans have had that spirit of hope in discovery before, it was never more pronounced than in the early ’60s in which the Fantastic Four were born. With the horrors of World War II and the destruction wrought by atomic weapons out of sight, and therefore out of mind, and a handsome young president in office, Americans thought they had a better world before them. Between John F. Kennedy’s aspirational speeches about hope and volunteerism and the wonders of the Space Race, Americans believed that the nuclear age would lead to better things.

Attempts to move the Fantastic Four’s origin out of the early ’60s have lost that sense of optimism. Most versions make the Four act out of response to some threat, whether it be an unexplained phenomenon heading toward Earth (1994 animated series), national defense concerns (Ultimate Fantastic Four and 2015 film), or Doom’s meddling (also part of the Ultimate origin, as well as the 2006 animated series Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes). Even the more lighthearted 2005 movie integrates the corporate baron version of Doom into the story, thus making the founding of the team more of a business deal than pure exploration.