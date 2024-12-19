Superman: James Gunn Confirms He’s Using John Williams Theme, Alternate Timeline and More!

“This is an alternative history, fantasy world where superheroes exist, but it’s also incredibly grounded throughout. [It’s] real people having real lives that just happen to live in a world where Superman exists; he has friends who are other superheroes; he has a flying dog; a fortress that springs [from] the ground; he has a lot of the things that we love from the Superman comics and the Superman mythology that we haven’t been able to see as much in film and media, and definitely haven’t been able to see in a grounded way. Which is what I hope we’ve created.”

The Reason Superman’s Suit is so Colorful

Gunn also revealed why he chose to go for the classic primary color Superman suit, complete with outside swimming trunks. While looking at the red, blue, and yellow comics-inspired creation, the director was worried by just how colorful it was, and of course those iconic red pants. But his fears were assuaged when his Superman actor, Corenswet, came out with a profound statement.

“He’s an alien from outer space who’s super powerful, who doesn’t want children to be afraid of him,” Gunn recalled the actor telling him.

It clearly made a massive impact on the director. “It touched me in the moment, and it touches me now, ” Gunn added. “That’s who he is, and that’s where the costume comes from, and that goes along with Jerry [Siegel] and Joe [Shuster] ‘s original vision, harkening back to wrestlers in the circus. That’s who Superman is, and he has a reason why his costume is so colorful. It’s because he doesn’t want to scare children. He’s got red beams that come out of his eyes and he can blow over things with his breath. He doesn’t want to be scary to children.”

It’s Not a Comedy; It’s a Story About Humanity and Heart

“I think something that’s really going to surprise people in the movie is the humanity that these actors bring,” Gunn said. “We don’t short shrift the relationship between these characters and the way they see the world. At the heart of the movie, it’s about these three characters and how they see the world, and they all believe they’re seeing it in the correct way. They see it in three very different ways, two of whom are slightly more aligned in action than the third, but at the end of the day, that is an important element of this movie. It’s not a comedy like Guardians, it’s really about the relationships between these characters and their conversations as much as it is about the flying dog, and the woman with wings and the mad scientist.”

The Impact of John Williams Classic Theme

The trailer reveals a cool, almost classic rock version of John Wiliams’ famous Superman theme from the iconic 1978 film directed by Richard Donner and starring Christopher Reeve. Gunn is known for his iconic needle drops in Guardians of the Galaxy and Peacemaker, but Superman will have more of a classic cinematic score, inspired of course by the brilliant Williams.