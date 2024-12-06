Steven Soderbergh on the Unique Horror of Presence, Making a Spy Thriller, and Seeking New Challenges

The feeling that comes across between the characters is legitimate. That was a uniquely wonderful cast, and they had a great time together. They were harder films for me than they were for them because no one person has to carry the whole movie. If you ask George what was fun about those movies, he goes, “My job every day was to give the scene away to somebody else.” He’s a real leader in life, the way Danny is in the movies. That’s legit. I viewed Ocean’s as these Lichtenstein panels, almost graphic novels where I got to use big, bold, colorful imagery—operatic, Baroque—and that’s not always appropriate. No guns to speak of. Nobody dies. They’re not violent, except for a little language. Your family can watch these. I was really proud of those. We were able to do three of them in six years and keep everybody together… that’s hard to do.

One of the reasons you did the initial movies you did after Sex, Lies, and Videotape was you didn’t want to be pigeonholed. The Underneath was a nadir—as you’ve said—except you did wind up making at least seven heist movies. Do you think Underneath was such a low point that you’ve subconsciously been trying to get it right in all these other heist films?

You make a good case. I don’t think so, only because I was so disconnected from myself while I was doing it that it’s hard for me to ascribe any conscious intention to it. It was taking me down a path that really didn’t play to my core. I was in danger of becoming a formalist and I didn’t want to be that, which is why I hatched a plan during shooting to go back to Baton Rouge to make Schizopolis with the people I grew up with. I reached out to Richard Lester, whose films had the kind of energy I wanted to reconnect with. The Underneath was one of the most important things I ever did because it forced me into teardown mode. Schizopolis is like my “second first film” in that it was designed to annihilate everything that had come before it, and it did.

Do you think Sex, Lies, and Videotape predicted the insular, onanistic sexuality of the internet age in the sense that what Graham (James Spader) is doing would not be considered taboo anymore in the OnlyFans era?

Oh my god, yeah. It feels like a Jane Austen novel compared to what’s going on now. It seems quaint, but it’s operating from a position of technology being used as a way to avoid connection, as opposed to creating it. The ability we have now to re-experience and regurgitate something over and over again. He keeps revisiting these “conversations” he’s had with these women, as opposed to being out in the actual world. That impulse is understandable; I was just amplifying it. It’s a sensation I have felt at times, “Wouldn’t it be easier and safer to stay in this bubble?” The funny thing was the assumption that stuff in the movie happened to me. While it was personal insofar as the issues it was grappling with, nothing in that movie actually happened to me.

There are very few genres that you haven’t tackled, but would you consider doing a children’s movie someday?