Jason Blum on the State of the Horror Union and What’s Next for Blumhouse in 2025

“Speaking as horror’s commander-in-chief,” Blum says with a smirk, “I have to say the media landscape is generally quite bleak, but horror is a very bright spot in that rather bleak landscape. People seem to love going to horror movies in groups. As we know, the box office is down a little bit this year, and it’s not totally recovered since COVID, but horror seems to really work in movie theaters. So I’m very glad to say that horror is alive and well.”

When we catch up with Blum inside the Den of Geek studio, spooky season is still in bloom, and not one but two horror movies have opened at number one at the box office in back-to-back weeks. The producer notes that this turn of events—including how the unrated indie of the pair, Terrifier 3, unseated Joker: Folie à Deux in its first weekend—defies conventional industry wisdom. But he considers audiences embracing the purely monstrous thrills of Art the Clown or a smile demon as a harbinger of good, wicked things to come.

“It looks like there is a real appetite out there for horror, and it seems like at the moment what fans are really looking for is old-fashioned horror,” Blum considers. “They don’t want deviations; they want old-fashioned, tough, gritty, scary, gory horror.”

This makes it fortuitous that the next Blumhouse title, which will arrive in cinemas in January, will be a gory and gritty throwback to the most old-fashioned of movie monsters: the Wolf Man. Blum seems to have the magic touch that Universal Pictures has been searching for with regard to their Universal Monsters legacy. To date, 2020’s The Invisible Man remains the only reinvention of one of those characters to have really popped with critics and moviegoers in the last 25 years. Still, when we chat, Blum notes that it’s not a Blumhouse mission to remake every Universal Monster property.

“I don’t really know what we would do with it; it’s kind of a case-by-case basis,” Blum says. He even reveals that he took a hard look at doing a modern riff on Bride of Frankenstein but that he could never find a way into the material that fits with Blumhouse’s M.O. “It was always sort of funny or always sort of campy, and I could never get a path to making it like a straight horror movie, and so we didn’t tackle it.”

However, Wolf Man proved more fruitful, particularly since it is a title that ended up being written and directed by Blumhouse stalwart Leigh Whannell, the mind behind the most recent Invisible Man.