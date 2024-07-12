Captain America 4 Trailer Breakdown: Red Hulk, The Leader, Giancarlo Esposito as GW Bridge?

The movie version seems to be downplaying that aspect, both by removing her codename Sabra and by making her a former Black Widow. However, it remains to be seen how they’ll handle her mutant status. Even thought the X-Men have not made their debut, mutants such as Namor, Ms. Marvel, and El-Aguila have appeared in the MCU already.

In most of her scenes, Ruth can be seen with actor Xosha Roquemore, who appears to be a secret service agent on Ross’s detail. As of right now, Roquemore’s character has not been revtealed. She might be Leila Taylor, Sam’s usual love interest in the comics, but there’s no official word on that yet.

Photo: Marvel Studios.

The Leader

Throughout The Incredible Hulk, Bruce Banner (then played by Ed Norton) communicates with a man identified only as Mr. Blue. We later learn that Mr. Blue is scientist Samuel Sterns, played by Tim Blake Nelson, who wants to use Banner’s gamma radiated blood for his own gain. In his last scene of the film, Sterns gets knocked aside by the Hulk, getting a cut on his head. As a vial of Banner’s green gamma blood leaks into the cut, Sterns looks at the camera with a wry grin.

That tease set up the Leader, one of Hulk’s most common foes. The Leader has a gamma-radiated brain that give him a big ol’ green noggin and super-smarts.

For years, it seemed like Marvel would ignore The Incedible Hulk. But then it started to bring back the characters, first Hurt as Thunderbolt Ross and then Tim Roth as Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Now Nelson has returned as the Leader, who will certainly play a key role in this conspiracy.

Photo: Marvel Studios.

Giancarlo Esposito as G.W. Bridge?

Even though he joined the cast very recently, Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito gets heavy attention in the trailer. Esposito had been rumored as a potential choice for the MCU’s Professor X, but he debunked that, claiming that he’s playing someone very surprising.