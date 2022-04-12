The Jurassic Park CGI Rebellion That Began the End of Cinema

It was an act of rebellion. That’s how Steve “Spaz” Williams saw it in the early ‘90s, and that’s how he reflects on it even more clearly now. The choice to not-so-subtly sneak the moving image of a computer generated Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton into Kathleen Kennedy’s line of vision was something he was warned not to do; something that was out-of-bounds since Steven Spielberg’s then developing Jurassic Park was already committed to relying almost exclusively on stop motion animation and animatronics. It was something that never should’ve happened.

And yet, when Kennedy, a producer on Jurassic Park, toured ILM studios alongside Frank Marshall, there it was “in the background” on one of Spaz’s computer screens: a fully digital T. Rex walking with a fluidity hitherto unseen in giant monster movies. The industry would never be the same.

When Williams and filmmaker Scott Leberecht, the latter of whom has just completed the documentary Spaz about his friend’s extraordinary career, enter the Den of Geek studio at SXSW, the digital animator is thoughtful about what an inflection point for the industry this moment was. As Spaz details, Williams already had an incredible career up to that point by becoming one of James Cameron’s point men on the digital effects in The Abyss and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. But this was the moment where his dream of digital organic life was made possible on the big screen—and which in retrospect he welcomes comparisons to it being called his Oppenheimer moment: that point of no return where J. Robert Oppenheimer watched the first successful nuclear bomb test and thought to himself a quote from the Bhagavad Gita: “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.”

Oppenheimer came to be very critical of the nuclear age he helped usher in, even as he was ushered out the door of the U.S. government. As Williams concedes, his own relationship with George Lucas’ Industrial Light and Magic was not dissimilar.