Thunderbolts SDCC Footage Teases Lewis Pullman Is the Sentry

The sizzle reel features lots of misunderstandings and squabbles between the various members, which also include the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) from Black Widow. Furthermore, one scene finds the various members coming together in a room, where a box opens to reveal Pullman’s Bob in a hospital gown. When the Thunderbolts ask Bob who sent him, he responds with confusion. He doesn’t remember being sent at all.

These descriptions suggest that Bob is another nervous but likable character for Pullman, much like the Bob he played in Top Gun: Maverick. But his name and the general confusion surrounding the character points to a major new character… one on the level of Superman and that has the power of one million exploding suns.

Marvel Comics

Marvel’s Forgotten Superman

No one in the Marvel Comics universe had heard of the Sentry before his first appearance in the 2000 miniseries The Sentry either, which was written by Paul Jenkins and illustrated by Jae Lee. Strangely, the miniseries positioned the Sentry as one of the oldest and most powerful superheroes in the Marvel canon, but also as a man impossible to remember, even for middle-aged normal guy Bob Reynolds.

But when Bob remembers that he is the Sentry, he goes to visit several of his old friends, who also start to remember him. Turns out that the Sentry was a positive influence on many of the heroes, bringing a bit of levity to their otherwise tragic lives. The Sentry helped Peter Parker achieve respect as a photographer and helped Bruce Banner use the Hulk for good.

But when the Sentry realized that his arch-enemy, a dark entity called the Void, was also an aspect of Bob Reynolds’ personality, the hero had to make the ultimate sacrifice. Unable to defeat the Void, the Sentry had Doctor Strange wipe him from the world’s memory. The Sentry and the Void disappeared, leaving behind the unremarkable Robert Reynolds.

In short, the Sentry is simultaneously one of Marvel’s most decent and most dangerous heroes. He possesses remarkable powers and a tireless thirst to do good. But his mental illnesses leave him vulnerable. In addition to manifesting the Void, the Sentry also gets easily manipulated by others. Notably, the Sentry becomes a key member of the Avengers that Norman Osborn (aka the Green Goblin) puts together when he becomes the head of SHIELD.