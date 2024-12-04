How Paddington in Peru Uses Old Movie Tricks to Put the Bear in South America

The second unit film crew took 360-degree cameras down rivers in Peru and Colombia, and those backdrops were used for the boat set in the UK, mounted on a big rig that was able to match the river’s real movements.

“We shot in Peru, but not with the actors,” Wilson says. He then adds: “But Paddington went to Peru. We took him there in his special trailer.”

Filming Paddington

But while Wilson is quick to sing the praises of his starring bear, the production also used some ingenious special effects to bring him back to the screen.

“We have various techniques for how Paddington is filmed and this was established in the first two films,” Wilson says. “We have a brilliant animation director, Pablo Grillo, who works for Framestore, and created Paddington for the first two films. We also had a brilliant actor who plays Paddington on set, Lauren Barrand, and she wears Paddington’s hat and coat and acts in the scenes as Paddington with the actors for the first couple of takes.”

As well as Barrand, the film also makes use of another performer to handle Paddington’s more physical stunts, Javier Marzan.

“He worked with us in prep as well to devise some of the physical scenes and slapstick scenes. For example, for the photobooth scene, we set up a little photobooth in our studio when we were in prep and would workshop it with Javier, Pablo, and myself, and we would come up with the small details. We had the gist of what was going to happen written and developed the scene with them,” Wilson says. “When we actually shot scenes like that or the chase scene with Antonio Banderas towards the end of act three, often Javier would be running around the set. Obviously, he’s a bit bigger than Paddington, so we’d stick a Paddington face onto him at waist height on both sides, and that would give us some indication as to where Paddington was.”