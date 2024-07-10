Longlegs: Oz Perkins and Nicolas Cage Find Sympathy for the Devil Worshipper

“He connected early on to wanting to sort of exorcise some of his mom’s mental difficulties that he had experienced as a kid,” Perkins explains. “I know for a fact she had some significant mental health issues that really scared him. I think that he saw in this movie an opportunity to voice some of that and give the mic to a little bit of it.”

It might seem unlikely given the setup of the film. While the relationship is certainly complicated between Monroe and Witt’s characters, the proverbial daddy Longlegs is something altogether more nefarious. The first scene of the film, in fact, is of a little girl in a pastoral field finding a nigh unrecognizable Cage manifesting seemingly out of thin air behind her. He has a grotesquely manic grin on his face as he tries to befriend the child by explaining he is wearing “my longlegs today!”

He’s repellent, and yet there is something vaguely pitiful about this wretched creature. Finding sympathy in monsters, however, has always been one of the hallmarks of Perkins’ work in horror films like The Blackcoat’s Daughter and 2020’s more fairytale-like Gretel & Hansel.

“I think it’s someone who was a person and is a person, and whose life was sort of hijacked by the Devil,” Perkins says of Longlegs. “You go into the service of that and it sucks, and you do your best to sort of be evil through it, with it, as a result of it, but in the end you’re also a person who gets tired.” In some ways, it resembles the twisted journey of The Blackcoat’s central protagonist, a little girl played by Kieran Shipka (who also appears in Longlegs) that is literally possessed by the Devil… and yet comes to rather enjoy the experience.

“We often fuck things up, right?” Perkins says while considering the level of complicity of his most nefarious characters. “We don’t try to necessarily hurt people [but we do]. We make bad decisions, we regret the choices we make. We drive badly as a result of other people driving badly. Sometimes our best selves are not in fashion. I think when dealing with the characters I’ve written, they’re typically lost people who just get picked up. They’re hitchhiking on the road of life and they get picked up by the wrong car, and then life just sort of takes its course. And when you’re dealing with something as appealing as the Devil is supposed to be—that’s his thing, right? He’s appealing.”

It’s a twisted spin on the religious horror movie, albeit the actual Satanic Panic media frenzy that Longlegs plays with didn’t personally interest Perkins back in the day. His only vague awareness of it while growing up in the 1980s in Los Angeles was news reports on Richard Ramirez, the so-called “Night Stalker” serial killer. He also seems amused at the still persistent fear in parts of American culture of supposedly real devil worshippers.