Superman Teaser Trailer Breakdown: James Gunn Takes Us Inside DC’s Bright New Future

Meet Krypto the Superdog

Yep! The internet went wild when Gunn revealed that DC’s goodest boy would be starring in his iteration of Superman, but so far we’d only seen an image of Superman and Krypto with their backs to the screen. Here we get to experience the super-powered canine in action for the first time, plowing through the snow toward his injured friend. When Krypto arrives, Clark requests that the shaggy dog take him home and the pup obliges, gripping his master’s cape in his mouth. Gunn teased that their journey together is not as simple as it seems. “His relationship with Krypto is complicated. He’s far from the best dog.”

In the comics, it should be noted Krypto has generally been depicted as a good boy when it comes to Superman, even though they arrived on different ships. First introduced in Adventure Comics #210 (1955) and created by Otis Binder and Curt Swan, the Kryptonian dog was revealed to have been sent on a prototype space vessel to Earth by Jor-El before the alien scientist placed his infant son in the final design of the rocket. Unfortunately, Krypto’s own vessel was knocked off course and only arrived on Earth years later—after Kal-El was a teenager named Clark. It remains to be seen if they’ll have similar trajectories in this movie.

Either way, this trailer moment also leads us to our first glimpse of Pa Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince) and Clark together in Kansas before the score swells. We then see Superman saving a young girl from an explosion and a kid raising a Superman banner as he cries for his help in the middle of a war zone. Some of it frankly echoes the enormity of Zack Snyder’s vision of the Man of Tomorrow where montages would see Superman intercede in modern crises.

Lex Luthor Already Hates Superman

Nicholas Hoult is no stranger to superheroes thanks to his stint as Beast in the Fox X-Men movies, but now he’s taking on one of the biggest and baddest villains in comic book history. Yep, we get our first peek at Hoult’s Luthor here, and he looks furious and incredibly rich.

This might mark the first time we have a Lex Luthor fans recognize from modern comics. While Gene Hackman’s dastardly master criminal is great campy fun in the original Richard Donner Superman movie of 1978, and close to how the character at times resembled on the page, ever since the 1980s, Luthor has been a malevolent and powerfully wealthy presence in Metropolis ruling it like a modern day billionaire. Technically, Jesse Eisenberg’s Luthor erred closer to the general characterization in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but through a tech bro/Social Network lens that departed from much of the spirit of John Byrne’s reinterpretation of Luthor.

At the trailer launch we attended, Hoult described how he sees Luthor’s relationship with the blue-eyed boy scout. “He’s smart and ruthless; he has to outmaneuver Superman on certain levels because he can’t match him in others. But there’s also something about this character, hopefully, from my standpoint, where even though you perhaps don’t agree with his process there’s an element where you can understand on some levels where he’s coming from and why perhaps what he’s pushing as his ideology is better for humanity.”