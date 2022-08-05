Prey Review: Predator Franchise Finally Hits Its Stride

Prey is the fifth installment in the Predator franchise (and seventh if you count the two Alien vs. Predator films). It’s also easily the third best in the series by default, following the original Predator and 2010’s underrated Predators. The bar is, admittedly, fairly low for this series, which is marked by pretty unwatchable entries like Shane Black’s 2018 The Predator and 1990’s Predator 2 (although some Den of Geek staff keep threatening to write a re-appreciation of the latter). Nevertheless, we’re pleased to say that Prey takes an approach that is both fresh and back to basics with this material, making a solid, suspenseful thriller while scaling back any ambitions that have sunk past films.

For one thing, Prey takes the franchise back to nature, in this case a forest and plains, which is where it belongs. The best Predator films work in such an environment, whether it’s a jungle or woodlands, while the crappier ones are set in urban or suburban environments.

There’s just something that doesn’t work when the Predator can land in a high-visibility setting—one starts to wonder why there isn’t a full-on military response? Even if the government is typically trying to keep the existence of the creatures a secret, it seems as if they would have to step in when carnage reigns over a major metropolitan area.

In this case, however, we’re not only in a forest, but we’re on the Northern Great Plains some 300 years ago, with the movie focusing on a Comanche tribe that comes under attack from a Predator who lands on the planet. The protagonist is a young woman named Naru (Amber Midthunder), a highly proficient tracker and hunter who is nevertheless dismissed by the male members of her tribe, including her own brother (Dakota Beavers), especially when she warns that the threat they face is much more dangerous than a lion or other wild animal.