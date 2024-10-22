Wolf Man: Leigh Whannell and Jason Blum on Making Body Horror That Can Stand Next to The Fly

The concept is the realization of a monster classic Blum has chased for some time. Likewise, it’s proof that he can still re-tinker some of the Universal Monsters for modern audience sensibilities.

“I’ve looked at all the Universal Monster movies but I don’t really want the responsibility of ‘Blumhouse is going to do all the Monster movies,’” Blum says. “Because I don’t really know what we would do with it. It’s kind of a case-by-case basis.” For example, before settling on Whannell’s Wolf Man, the producer spent quite a bit of time ruminating on Bride of Frankenstein.

Says Blum, “We worked on Bride of Frankenstein for a little bit, but I could never figure out a path to making it. It was always sort of funny or always sort of campy, and I could never get a path to making it like a straight horror movie, and so we didn’t tackle it.” But with Wolf Man, he and Whannell found a less-trodden road that felt right—and perhaps eerily familiar to families who have endured the last several years.

“The family in this movie is kind of underwater, they’re stressed like a lot of modern families these days,” says Whannell. “I know from myself, especially during COVID and post-COVID, being a parent just became extra tough, and it’s getting harder. It’s relentless. I wanted to present that side of family life, the difficult part of it, because it is tough every single day to be in a long term relationship, to raise kids… and then someone is suddenly sick, the way disease just suddenly appears in our life.”

Whannell admits that some monster fans may not initially like the idea of having those real-world implications in their creature feature, however Whannell is a firm believer—as with The Invisible Man four years ago—in being able to do both. You can make a metaphor for families enduring tragedy and illness, and you can make a monster flick where Whannell is at last able to indulge in all the yesteryear glories of prosthetic makeup, in this case courtesy of Academy Award-nominated makeup artist Arjen Tuiten (Pan’s Labyrinth, Babylon).

Says Whannell, “I love that I got to make a creature feature and really prioritize practical makeup effects. I spent a lot of time interviewing people and researching who was going to be the person for this. We talked to a lot of really talented makeup artists, but in the end, I chose Arjen Tuiten… He’s from Holland but he came to the U.S. when he was 16 and was a protégé of Dick Smith [The Exorcist], and then he worked for Rick Baker [American Werewolf in London], and then he worked for Stan Winston [Aliens]. His makeup school was all the best. It was nuts, and he really just treats it like an art. So it was really fun to dive in with him and think a lot about what prosthetic makeup looks like on camera. I never really had done that before on a huge scale.”