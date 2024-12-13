The Best Movies of 2024

Instead it’s a swan song for Marvel icons of the past, including stars of films that never were. It’s a salute to Fox’s checkered X-Men and lousy Fantastic Four record, but also Wesley Snipes’ iconic Blade, Jennifer Garner’s time as Elektra, and even a redemption for Channing Tatum in a dream role he didn’t get to play. These are films and castings that have come and gone, and all of which seem displayed by the sale of Fox to Disney. So the narrative stakes aren’t high on the one hand, and yet on the other they are the highest. Beyond the lore, and behind-the-scenes gossip, this is a celebration for the highs and lows of a genre that meant a lot to the folks who made them, and the fans who watched them. And by the end, it suggests anything is possible in this brave new world at Marvel, with Deadpool & Wolverine ushering in the new era with panache thanks to its charismatic leads. Fun. – Rosie Fletcher

A24

24. Heretic

I’ll let you theorize on the whys, but 2024 was a very good year for religious horror. Apartment 7A, The First Omen, Longlegs, Immaculate… heck, we can even add Conclave if we expand to thrillers. All of these movies showed how people use the mystery of faith as a tool to abuse and control others. Heretic stands out among these though for the way its villain works to strip away the mystery, all while enforcing his own limited, dogmatic worldview.

Even better, that villain is played by Hugh Grant. Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, best known for co-creating A Quiet Place, Heretic stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East as Mormon missionaries invited into the home of the seemingly kind and interested Mr. Reed, who has a unique way of lecturing about religious history. Even in his sixties, Grant still knows how to use blinky eyes, floppy hair, and a disarming smile to charm viewers, all of which makes Mr. Reed a sinister foil for the less self-assured girls. So great is the back and forth between Grant, Thatcher, and East that Heretic becomes a lesser movie in its third act when the debate gives way to more traditional scares. But the movie’s look at the potential of faith for things both wonderful and terrifying makes it a great entry in a deeply skeptical movie year. – Joe George

Sony Pictures Classics

23. Kneecap

This raucous firework of a film isn’t the only one on this list to have rampaged through the festival and awards circuit, but its stars are definitely the only ones to have also played a banging Glastonbury set in the same year. Writer-director Rich Peppiatt and Irish hip-hop group Kneecap left their mark on 2024’s releases with this autobiographical story about music, rebellion, politics and drugs. (You thought Goodfellas was dusted with white powder? Those wise guys had nothing on these three Belfast rappers.)

Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara and DJ Próvai play themselves (with Michael Fassbender in the role of Bap’s character’s dad), and they do it as well if not better than any musicians on screen. Using stylized flashbacks, animation and live performances of their Irish-language tracks, Peppiatt’s film tells the story of Kneecap’s rise and battles against political censorship and local heavies. Funny, sweary and energizing, it’s a joyride that deserves the fuss it’s getting. – Louisa Mellor

A24

22. A Different Man

There is probably not a more wily or mischievous film this year than Aaron Schimberg’s A Different Man. A transgressive dance between the raindrops of everything you’re not supposed to address in cinema anymore—or at least not without a didactic explanation of your meaning and intent—A Different Man coolly and acerbically tackles issues of identity, beauty, disability, exploitation for the sake of supposed art, the vanity of even attempting such an exercise, and myriad other taboos in its story about an actor living with neurofibromatosis (a genetic disorder that can cause facial disfigurement).