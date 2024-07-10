South Park: Trey Parker and Matt Stone Went to War to Stop the Movie Getting a PG-13

On one occasion, studio executives sat the duo down and showed them an infomercial along with graph presentations explaining the box office potential in making a PG-13 picture, thanks to audience accessibility. A wider accessible audience of young teenagers, in theory, meant a bigger audience pool (especially as the series was famous for attracting viewers younger than the intended audience). In an April 1999 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Parker lamented, “After they showed us graphs of how much more money we’d make with a PG-13, we were like, ‘R or nothing.’” Eventually, the studio gave in and held up their end of the deal.

‘Hell’ or High Water (or: a Longer Innuendo)

“You mess with the bull, you get the horns” is a saying that could’ve been Stone and Parker’s entire mindset whenever the MPAA gave grief at every given direction of production. But one of their earliest arguments with the MPAA revolved around the film’s initial title. Originally, the duo wanted the feature to be named South Park: All Hell Breaks Loose. But The MPAA prohibited “Hell” to be used in the title. Unrelated, the movie Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday was released in 1993.

In the DVD commentary, the filmmakers explained how they brought up other “Hell” tilted features and were met with an excuse that rationalized because South Park was animated, it had to be a G-rated title. Anywho, as retaliation, the boys submitted the retitle as Bigger, Longer and Uncut, an even more scandalous title that the MPAA approved without batting an eye. Can’t get more family-friendly than an uncircumcised penis.

Hy-MPAA-crisy

Across the ratings appeal process, the South Park movie was screened six separate times, and with each viewing it was sent back with an NC-17 rating. Many of these NC-17 ratings were allegedly for the use of coarse and vulgar language. It wasn’t the first time Stone and Parker were hit with an NC-17. Their 1998 indie comedy, Orgazmo, received the same dreaded label from the industry’s version of self-censorship.

However, under the preset of a studio feature, an NC-17 would never fly. Despite being created less than a decade earlier in 1990 as a less stigmatized version of the“X” rating, NC-17 proved just as toxically hard to market to an audience, particularly with many exhibitors and movie theater chains refusing to even screen a movie which earned the NC-17 rating. On Orgazmo, the MPAA refused to tell the duo what they needed to do in order to resubmit for an R-rating. “We don’t give specific notes,” they apparently scolded the then-indie filmmakers.

For Paramount, on the other hand, the ratings board was willing to go into deep discussions with the execs and filmmakers about all the meticulous aspects that needed to be changed in order to essentially negotiate an R-rating. That hypocritical system infuriated Stone and Parker, who didn’t get a chance to fight for themselves when they were indie filmmakers. In an 2000s interview with Playboy, Stone revealed, “They gave Paramount specific fucking notes. To an independent distributor, they wouldn’t give any notes. Why? Because they don’t get any money. They wouldn’t even return your phone calls when you’re putting out a Happiness or an Orgazmo. But when you are in a Schwarzenegger movie, they’ll bargain with you.”