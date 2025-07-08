Superman Review: James Gunn and Cast Discover a Long Lost Magic

Yet Superman, the 2025 movie, is still also that product which must wear many hats and accomplish many objectives that were set for it on a spreadsheet somewhere, especially in regard to table-setting the aforementioned new shared universe. In a handful of scenes, or a look of wholesome generosity in Corenswet’s gaze, Gunn confirms he can make a great Superman story about Lois, Jimmy, Lex Luthor, and Big Boy Blue. But Superman is not that movie—or at least it’s not only that movie.

After all, more than a few paragraphs in, I’ve yet to mention the other superheroes —err metahumans like Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi). Or in addition to Nicholas Hoult’s appropriately smug and sinister Lex, there is not one but two giant alien monsters attacking Metropolis, Lex’s various, often inexplicably superpowered minions, and even a foreign country trying to commit genocide on a neighboring ethnic population with the U.S. government’s complicity (huh). Plus Krypto, the Superdog. But don’t worry about him, all you need to know about Krypto is that he’s the bestest good boy, and possibly had his role beefed up after trailers proved he was a winner with audiences. If so, every extra moment given to this powerful pooch was a wise decision and money well spent.

In fact, the furry dude begins the movie in a scene you likely have already seen: Superman is battered and broken after his first defeat at the hands of a mysterious masked foe. The beatdown came, we are told, in the aftermath of Superman interfering and preventing a genocide being committed by one fictional white country on their fictional neighbors with brown complexions. His opponent claims to be the Hammer of Boravia, but in reality he is a tool of Lex Luthor, a tech billionaire with a serious inferiority complex whenever he stares at Superman.

Despite being rich, famous, and supposedly a genius, Lex feels inadequate when compared to a foreign immigrant welcomed with open arms by America and the world at large. So he enacts a convoluted and depressingly plausible plan to turn public opinion against Superman, beginning on social media and culminating with Superman agreeing to be offloaded by the government into Lex’s prison hidden in a very offshore location where Lex disposes of other “aliens” and those he deems undesirable.

And with this throughline, Superman has a pretty straightforward and curiously timely setup. But I’ve also left out the fact Superman, the movie and the character, has to spend as many or more minutes opening a cinematic universe starter kit of cameos via the “Justice Gang” (they’re still working on the name), Clark’s own identity crisis as a Kryptonian trying to assimilate to life on Earth, and then getting home in time to find out how Lois will react after he was the first to say in their young relationship, “I love you.”

There are a lot of plates being kept in the air, and it is a testament to Gunn’s command for writing and worldbuilding that it never feels overwhelming. Indeed, I’d say it’s rather a marvel how much it resembles an old school comic book, or more specifically Superman: The Animated Series (for my fellow ‘90s kids out there). Perhaps this is the first issue/episode you’ve ever picked up. Technically it offers a zippy and lighthearted self-contained adventure, but it’s also stuck in the middle of a larger saga already in motion. So unlike other shared universes, the surplus of added superheroes does not feel like only fan service. They’re part and parcel for a world, and Gathegi in particular steals scenes as a grumpy Mr. Terrific.