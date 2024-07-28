Fantastic Four: Marvel’s Galactus SDCC Footage Blew Our Fragile Little Minds

Fantastic Four villain Galactus loomed large over San Diego Comic-Con 2024… literally. Following Marvel’s surprise panel/screening for Deadpool & Wolverine on Thursday, the studio launched comic book-themed drone and fireworks into the San Diego night sky. Highlighting that show was the unmistakable silhouette of Marvel’s big bad purple planet-eater.

When Marvel’s proper panel rolled around on Saturday evening, however, it was clear that they had much bigger plans for Galactus than merely a light show. The studio’s presentation covered upcoming films Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Fantastic Four: First Steps. For the lattermost movie, studio head Kevin Feige and Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman warned that original footage didn’t yet exist because filming won’t begin until July 30 in the UK.

Marvel Studios just teased Galactus and ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR’ in a drone show above #SDCC pic.twitter.com/5OliavHHGj — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 26, 2024

Still, Feige and company didn’t come as empty-haded as they initially pretended. Hall H attendees (including Den of Geek) were treated to some compelling test footage that was designed to capture the movie’s retro-futuristic vibe, complete with a thrilling space age score composed by Michael Giacchino.

All four stars appeared in the stylish clip, including Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. The footage presents Pascal’s Reed Richards in a white lab coat, teaching a group of students about his latest scientific contraption—a big laser-like structure. In keeping with the movie’s aesthetic, Pascal adopts a Mid-Atlantic accent akin to an old-timey newscaster or movie star of yesteryear.