M3GAN Is Horror Fans’ 2023 Must-Have Holiday Item

That dance is made possible within the narrative by Gemma (Allison Williams), a robotic engineer and toymaker who’s hellbent on designing the ultimate gift for affluent children everywhere: a doll whose A.I. has the response time of Amazon’s Alexa and the learning curve of HAL 9000. What could go wrong?

It turns out a lot after Gemma’s sister and brother-in-law die in a freak car accident, leaving Gemma’s little niece Cady (Violet McGraw) an orphan. Forced to live with an aunt who doesn’t know how to talk to kids, nor has an inclination to do so given her professional pressures, Cady is lonely and isolated in the new house. That is until Gemma decides to connect with the child through her invention. Unable to convince middle management that there’s a market for a doll that will cost more than most parents’ SUVs, Aunt Gemma makes Cady her guinea pig by beta testing the M3GAN prototype (Amie Donald in movement, Jenna Davis in voice) at home.

Cady and M3GAN bond instantly, and before long it’s hard for neighbors to even recognize this is a child and her toy, as opposed to a child and her friend—or perhaps her guardian as Gemma lets M3GAN assume ever more parental duties to Cady, as well as the responsibility of making sure the child is safe. From everyone.

The allegorical elements hardwired into M3GAN are hard to miss. In an increasingly technological world where parents navigate and debate how much screen time to allow their children, as well as fret whether Siri will take on the role of teacher and role model, here is a parable wherein a legal guardian all but surrenders those duties to an app. Gemma’s poor instincts for parenting, as well as her fluid grasp on technological ethics, is a bit akin to watching Dr. Frankenstein design gorilla grip features for his Monster and then place his little brother’s neck in its palm. The dangers are self-evident, and yet M3GAN’s protagonists reveal less common sense than 10-year-old Cady in recognizing them.

Of course it could be argued that’s as much a feature as a bug in this model, with M3GAN not inaccurately alluding to the blithe way we surrender our autonomy, and even the minds of children, to screens and cloyingly named digital services that are happily designed to turn every minute of attention into dollar signs. But no one who steps into a theater this weekend is seeing M3GAN for the metaphor about the broken homes we’ve built out of plexiglass and silicon chips; they’re here to watch M3GAN burn the house down.

And as a movie monster for the iPad age, M3GAN is ferocious. Whereas both Chucky and Wan’s own Annabelle creation from The Conjuring movies were (mostly) prosthetic monstrosities invented in a studio to unsettle and disturb audiences, M3GAN is actually built from several performances, with Donald offering physical fluidity that runs counterintuitive to the “jerky killer doll” cliché, and Davis providing a vocal performance that never leaves the sing-songy range of a My Little Pony episode. There is still a lot of effects work being done to suggest an eerily uncanny valley to M3GAN’s plastic countenance—one that often narrows its eyebrows in darkly amusing ways when someone besmirches her or Cady’s aptitude—but its in service of creating what might actually be a child’s dream toy, right down to its social media-ready foxtrot.