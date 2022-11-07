Best New British TV Shows of 2022 You Might Have Missed

Karen Pirie

Stream on: ITV Hub (UK) and BritBox (US)

Along with The Responder, ITV’s Karen Pirie is a breath of fresh air in a crowded genre, and a contender for new British crime drama of the year. Adapted by screenwriter and actor Emer Kenny (Save Me, Harlots, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself)from Scottish crime legend Val McDermid, (Wire in the Blood), this 3 x 2 hour series is dark, funny and extremely well cast with great characterisation. It’s the story of a young Scottish detective new to the Historic Cases Unit and tasked with solving a brutal murder from the 1990s (updated, with her blessing, from the 1970s in McDermid’s novel). Lauren Lyle is terrific in the lead role – fresh, exciting and extremely watchable as Pirie navigates the twists and lies to untangle the case. Think Mare of Easttown in St Andrews. Another series, please ITV. LM

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Stream on: Netflix (UK & US)

Adapted by The Lazarus Project and Giri/Haji’s Joe Barton from Sally Green’s Half Bad trilogy, this British fantasy series on Netflix skews much more adult than its YA label suggests. Think gore, sex, and drugs, in a satisfying coming-of-age tale that’s grounded in realism. The eight-episode series is about Nathan, a teenager whose father is a notorious Blood Witch (read: baddie), navigating his own route through the magical world. Nathan must decide who to trust and who to align with in the battle of Fairborn vs Blood Witches, and learn about his new-found power. With a strong cast, an exciting story and a solid message about not letting other people define you, it’s highly recommended. LM

The Tourist

Stream on: BBC iPlayer (UK); HBO Max (US)

Jamie Dornan stars alongside serial scene-stealer Danielle Macdonald (Unbelievable, Patti Cake$) in this darkly comic six-part mystery thriller from the writers of The Missing. Dornan plays…well, that’s the question. He’s an Irishman who wakes up in an Australian hospital, with no memory of who he is or how he got there. So unfurls a twisting story as he pieces together what’s happened with the aid of local cop Helen (Macdonald) and a waitress played by Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line of Duty). Off-the-wall, exciting, well-paced and with memorable characters, it’s a great way to spend six episodes. LM

This is Going to Hurt

Stream on: BBC iPlayer (UK); AMC+/Sundance Now (US)

Never was a TV drama more appropriately named. Adam Kay’s darkly comic adaptation of his best-selling NHS hospital memoir will hurt – for its wince-inducing medical scenes and its crushing emotional turns – but it’ll also entertain, and, in true Reithian style, educate. Ben Whishaw plays Adam, a dysfunctional obs and gynae doctor whose brusque and sarcastic manner wins him few friends on the ward, and whose love life is falling apart faster than his professional reputation after a patient makes a complaint against him. Ambika Mod plays ambitious trainee Shruti, alongside Alex Jennings, Harriet Walter, and more. The seven episodes will leave you bruised but newly appreciative of the crucial work done by NHS workers under extreme pressure. LM

Big Boys

Stream on: All 4 (UK only)

Jack Rooke’s six-episode university-set comedy is a hugely moving and entertaining depiction of male friendship that’s equal parts frank, raucous, funny and empathetic. It’s about Jack and Danny, two first year journalism students – one gay and shy; one straight and outwardly confident, but both as vulnerable as the other – who become best friends. Starring Derry Girls’ Dylan Llewellyn and Pls Like’s Jon Pointing, plus Camille Coduri as Jack’s beloved mum, it shouldn’t be missed. Series two is thankfully, already underway. LM

Life After Life

Stream on: BBC iPlayer (UK only)

In 1910, Ursula Todd (Thomasin McKenzie) dies soon after being born, before she’s born again and gets another bite of the apple. This time, she survives a little longer before death takes her and the cycle begins again, and again, and again. By the time Ursula finally reaches adulthood, she has an uncanny sense of having lived more lives than she can quite remember. That’s the story of this clever four-part period drama, based on the acclaimed novel by Kate Atkinson. It’s a beautiful adaptation and probably the year’s most delicate and insightful multiverse story. LM