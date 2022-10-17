The Walk-In Review: Stephen Graham True Crime Drama Is An Uncomfortable Must-Watch

Stephen Graham is at his convincing, multi-layered best as activist Matthew Collins. In his first appearance, he elicits a gasp from the crowd he’s addressing when he makes the shocking revelation that he was formerly an active and key player in neo-Nazi groups himself. And Collins’ past haunts him throughout the series, quite literally at times (we learn he constantly has to uproot his family to a new home when past acquaintances discover his address) but also through a series of flashbacks, where the hate-filled young version of Stephen Graham’s Collins is uncannily played by Sam Baker-Jones (Noughts and Crosses).

Pope is keen to hammer home that Collins is not just the two-dimensional reformed hero he first appears. As Graham expertly shows, he’s a man who doesn’t know where to draw the line on his mission to stamp out far-right terrorism, and the extreme lengths he goes to often put his own family at serious risk, all in an ultimately doomed attempt to erase the guilt at his own violent and unpalatable past.

The series’ other protagonist Robbie Mullen (This is England’s Andrew Ellis) is at first a somewhat superficial figure; an impressionable, disaffected scruff who almost unwittingly bumbles his way into becoming a key figure in one of the UK’s most vicious far-right groups, National Action.

But at his initiation into the group, we see he’s their prime target, someone they can easily brainwash to ‘shed your skin’ and ‘become a completely different person’, making him commit to leaving his family and past life behind. What saves Robbie Mullen is that this is one order he doesn’t follow, and through all the foul slurs, flag-burning and sieg-heiling, he doesn’t manage to switch his humanity off completely.

That’s what brings him and Collins together: in a less-than shocking reveal, we find out that the anonymous informant who’s been emailing Hope Not Hate about National Action’s plot to kill MP Rosie Cooper is, of course, Robbie.

In an action movie version of this story, it would probably end as soon as the bad guys’ deadly plot is foiled, but this true-crime depiction shows the reality of justice isn’t always this exciting. When murderous wannabe Jack Renshaw (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman) is caught – a man who glorifies violence in his speeches and is also responsible for the aforementioned Hitler line – he doesn’t go out in a blaze of glory, but is caught hiding in a cupboard.