Inside Man Review: Frustrating Plot Wastes a Great Cast

Inside Man is a good pun and a bad story. The four-part black comedy drama is about Jefferson Grieff (Stanley Tucci), a criminologist on death row in Texas who, for reasons unexplained, is allowed to run a rudimentary detective agency while awaiting execution. That makes Grieff an inside man both in the prison sense, and in the criminal-solving-crimes sense. See? Good pun, and a decent premise for say, a CBS procedural in the NCIS/Ghost Whisperer pattern: a case a week to be solved by Tucci’s charismatic lead before his very literal deadline.

Cut-and-shut welded to a different story set in the UK about an Anglican vicar (David Tennant) making decisions so needlessly stupid that you wonder he has the capacity to put his cassock on the right way round, that premise (and pun) unfortunately collapse. Even Inside Man’s strong cast, pacy directing from Sherlock’s Paul McGuigan and the flashes of brilliance from writer Steven Moffat can’t save it from narrative failure on an essential level.

Put briefly: Inside Man is more thought experiment than story. Every ludicrous action taken by its characters is in service of the question: ‘what would make would a good man commit murder?’ Thus we have a good man, David Tennant’s vicar Harry Watling, wedged into a situation he keeps saying is unavoidable, but which could and should have been avoided at every turn. It’s like being asked to care about a mime artist trapped in a box – however good the acting, the lack of an actual box is glaring.

Without giving away major plot points, episode one introduces Tennant as a jokily irreverent reverend who crosses a line. Over the next three episodes, with increasing insistence on the impossibility of acting otherwise, Harry proceeds to cross several other lines until eventually, he ends up in a situation as genuinely irretrievable as the one he’s been protesting he’s in all along.