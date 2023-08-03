Netflix’s Heartstopper Cast: Meet the New Season 2 Characters

Amanda Olsson (Rachel Stirling)

Detectorists and Doctor Who‘s Rachel Stirling appears briefly in season two as part of Darcy’s storyline. She plays Amanda, Darcy’s mother, who let’s just say is the opposite of Nick’s when it comes to supportive, role-model parents.

RETURNING CHARACTERS

Charlie Spring (Joe Locke)

Year 10 sprinter, drummer and music fan Charlie is played by Joe Locke, an 18-year-old newcomer from the Isle of Man. Charlie is Heartstopper’s co-lead along with Kit Connor who plays Nick. Charlie has an older sister named Tori (the lead character in Alice Oseman’s debut novel Solitaire), a younger brother and loving parents. He goes to boys’ school Truham Grammar, where his friendship group includes Tao, Isaac and Elle (a trans pupil who recently moved schools to Higgs girls’ school). Heartstopper is Joe Locke’s first screen credit. In season two, Charlie supports his boyfriend Nick through his coming-out journey, but neglects his own mental health.

Nick Nelson (Kit Connor)

Year 11 rugby player Nick is played by Kit Connor, who, aged 18, already boasts an impressive acting film and TV career. As a child and teen actor, Kit appeared in BBC One’s War & Peace and SS-GB, as well as children’s series Rocket’s Island, films including Elton John biopic Rocketman and Ready Player One, and voices Lyra’s daemon Pan in His Dark Materials. His Heartstopper character is popular, sporty and lives with his mum and beloved dog Nellie. His Year 11 friendship group at Truham Grammar initially includes rich bully Harry, and Ben, but in season two, Nick chooses his friends much more carefully. His season two story is focused on coming out, and introduces his dad and older brother with whom he has difficult relationships.

Tao Xu (William Gao)

Year 10 pupil Tao Xu has been best friends with Charlie, Isaac and Elle since they started at Truham Grammar. He’s played by William Gao, a newcomer to the acting world discovered through an open casting audition. At the beginning of Heartstopper, Tao is missing best friend Elle after she left Truham to transfer to Higgs girls’ school. He’s fiercely protective of Charlie after his friend was outed as gay and bullied in Year 9, and suspicious of Charlie’s new friendship with Nick, whom he sees as no different from the boys that bullied Charlie last year. In season two, Tao explores his feelings for a close friend.

Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney)

Year 11 pupil Elle is a trans girl who previously attended Truham Grammar, where she was bullied. Elle left her friends Charlie, Tao and Isaac behind to start afresh at Higgs, where she’s isolated until she develops a friendship with Tara and Darcy. Elle is played by TikTok star Yasmin Finney, and Heartstopper is her first television credit. She’ll soon be seen as “Rose” in the 60th anniversary Doctor Who specials, due to air on BBC One and Disney+ in November 2023. In season two, Elle has a decision to make about her next step in life – where does she belong, at Higgs or at art school?

Darcy Olsson (Kizzy Edgell)

Heartstopper is 19-year-old newcomer Kizzy Edgell’s first screen credit. They play Darcy, a Year 11 pupil at Higgs girls’ school, in the same friendship group as Tara and Elle. Darcy and Tara are characters explored by Alice Oseman in additional Heartstopper mini comics, and in season two, their relationship is explored in much more depth with their own plotline.