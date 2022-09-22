Crossfire Review: New BBC Keeley Hawes Thriller Blows a Nail-Biting Premise With One Too Many Misfires

Before we get to the proper shooty-bang-bang stuff, we see Jason’s bizarre outburst of snide comments about Jo’s failed career as a police officer in front of all their friends, sufficiently establishing him as The Knobhead Character, and their marriage on decidedly iffy territory.

And then the real action starts. Be prepared to watch the next few minutes from behind your hands, your stomach firmly clenched, as a scene of pure, palpitations-inducing horror unfolds. Gunshots fire out, and hundreds of holidaymakers start to hide or flee, clutching their children as indiscriminately targeted victims fall one by one around them. The protagonists scatter to various locations in the chaos, adding a layer of disorienting terror to the tension, with excellent performances all round making this one of the year’s must-watch drama moments.

The plot barrels forward, and the characters’ varied reactions to an unimaginable situation do an excellent job of making viewers question what we would do if faced with our worst nightmare. And if you enjoy feeling smug and superior, it’s a good watch, because some of their questionable decisions verge on the ridiculous. Ben (Daniel Ryan), for instance, wilfully urges the two children under his care to run off while he helps a daft old woman down a hill, so of course they instantly disappear. Meanwhile, Jason runs back to find his missing son, but quickly gives up and chills in their hotel room instead, allowing him to use Jo’s phone to discover the identity of her flirty texter is none other than Chinar. This leads him to leave him a profanity-filled voicemail about what a wrong’un he is, which in the context of what’s going on around him lacks a bit of perspective, to say the least.

Jason’s is only the second-worst phone-related faux pas of the series, however, as while holed up in the hotel’s kitchen, Kate (Anneika Rose) starts calling her husband Chinar, only for a fellow hostage to voice what we’re all shouting at the telly and tell her the sound of his phone ringing will probably lead the gunmen straight to his hiding place. So it’s a good job that Chinar – ironically one of the few characters who sensibly finds a decent hiding place in the basement and keeps quiet – is already dead, shot in the chest during a horribly tense scuffle with one of the gunmen.

Speaking of which, although a terrified holidaymaker tells Jason there are ‘five or six gunmen’, we don’t see much of them until the second episode, when we anticlimactically discover it’s actually only two kids who have decided to shoot up the hotel for reasons that are never actually made clear. The revelation of their identity is surprising, but does rather put a dampener on the tension, as we essentially discover that Jo and a heroic hotel employee called Mateo (Hugo Silva) are roaming around with shotguns trying to take out two disgruntled youths, at least one of which clearly doesn’t really want to be there.

He, of shooting-Chinar-in-the-chest fame, also plays an infuriating cat-and-mouse game with Jo and her adult daughter Amara (Shalisha James-Davis), constantly bumping into them among the hotel’s endless hiding-place-filled corridors, but inexplicably choosing not to kill them. This leads right up to the climax of the attack, where after a nerve-wracking standoff, Jo predictably plucks up the courage to pull the trigger just in time, shooting him as the police helicopters finally fly overhead.