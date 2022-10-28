The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Review: A Witchy Netflix Treat

The title’s a bit of a mouthful but it’s very much worth getting your teeth into this Netflix show, based on Sally Green’s Half Bad trilogy of books. This is nominally a YA series, but it really leans into the ‘A’ of that – it’s a coming of age story, just but one that involves sex and drugs and a massive body count with the gore dialled up to the max.

It’s also about witches, but not the nice kind. The Bastard Son follows Nathan (Jay Lycurgo), a 16-year-old whose father, Marcus Edge (David Gyasi), is the most hated and feared ‘Blood witch’ in the whole of the Fairborne witch community. Nathan’s mother was Fairborne, and when Nathan turns 17 he will discover what his power is (Fairborne have just one each) but also whether or not he is a blood witch. All very high fantasy on paper, but The Bastard Son’s great achievement is that the show doesn’t feel like fantasy at all. Or rather it feels like a kind of fantasy that is so grounded in reality that it’s instantly relatable.

While it’s a tale of warring witch factions, The Bastard Son is also a love story. At the start of the series, despite his community’s utter distrust of Nathan, he’s not the victim that he is in Green’s books. Lycurgo is a lanky streak of charisma, a cheeky, snarky, funny kid whose constant bullying from his big sister Jessica (Isobel Jesper Jones) is brushed off with sarcasm. At school he hangs out with the nerdy kids who don’t know he is a witch, until he meets new girl Annalise (Nadia Parkes), a Fairborne witch whose father is the head of the Fairborne council. Annalise is also funny and silly and doesn’t care who Nathan’s dad is, and the chemistry between the two is palpable.

The show plays with perceptions of good and evil as the Fairborne decide to train Nathan to defeat his father. This involves taking him away for his friends and family, including Annalise who doesn’t know where he is, locking him in a cage and beating him to a pulp on a daily basis. Are the blood witches really the baddies and can Nathan escape his fate?