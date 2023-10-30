The Best Horror TV Shows of the 21st Century

Released just months after the global phenomenon that was Squid Game, this Korean coming-of-age horror series about a group of doomed teens trying to survive a zombie apocalypse inside their overrun high school is the perfect companion piece. Equal parts horrifying, hilarious, and gruesome as hell, All of Us Are Dead is easily the best piece of zombie entertainment of this decade so far not called The Last of Us.

The show’s greatest strength is its ability to create something fresh out of the genre’s well-worn tropes. Despite way too many seasons of The Walking Dead, this K-drama finds something new to say not just about zombies but also the high-stress high school life that haunts the show’s kids even more than the flesh-hungry monsters waiting to eat them in the hallways. With a memorable central cast, intense set pieces that often devolve into delicious chaos, lots of scares, and so many twists and turns, All of Us Are Dead is definitely one to binge on a weekend. – JS

15. The Walking Dead

Stream on: Netflix (U.S.), Prime Video (U.K.), Disney+ (U.K.)

At 11 seasons in (and some spinoffs) it’s inarguable that The Walking Dead has gotten a bit long in the tooth. Maintaining true horror over more than 170 episodes should be impossible to achieve. And yet, AMC’s flagship zombie series is frequently more scary than it has any right to be.

Naturally, it all starts with the zombies. The shambling undead flesh-devourers are brought to life in spectacularly vivid detail by a makeup effects team led by producer/director Greg Nicotero. Every episode of this show is guaranteed to have at least one stomach-churning depiction of a zombie. Beyond the walkers, however, The Walking Dead takes it responsibility to scare and unsettle viewers seriously. Even in the ill-received latter seasons, this show makes time for standout horror episodes like “On the Inside.” – AB

14. What We Do in the Shadows

Stream on: Hulu (U.S.), BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

Over four seasons, Staten Island’s most infamous vampires survived swinging guillotines at Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires, true death judgements of the Vampiric Council, dodgeball matches with werewolves, confusions of daylight savings, and the perils of introducing a child character into a successful sitcom. All without running out of blood to spill or legends to deflate. Based on the movie by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, FX’s What We Do in the Shadows’ is this decade’s Addams Family, with a rogue’s gallery of classic comedy influences.

Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and their familiar-turned-bodyguard-turned-babysitting best man Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) are as beloved as The Munsters, frightful as the Fangtasia regulars on True Blood, and clueless as the spies on Get Smart. Nothing is sacred and no cliché is spared. Even the great vampires of cinema masquerading as actors, like Tilda Swinton, Paul Rubens, and the Half-Vampire Wesley Snipes, give blood on a regular basis. – TS

13. Marianne

Stream on: Netflix (U.S. and U.K.)

No matter that this 2019 French horror wasn’t renewed – one creepy series of this calibre is quite enough, merci (Google “Madame Daugeron grinning” for a taste). This eight-part story trod familiar horror ground, but did it with such aplomb that its classic scares felt almost new. The show that made screenwriter Quoc Dang Tran’s name in France, Marianne is the story of Emma Larsimon, a successful French horror writer who exorcised her childhood nightmares by putting them on the page. Or at least she thought she’d exorcised them.

When the ghoul her protagonist Lizzie faces in the novels starts to bleed out of her books and visit her once again, she’s forced back to her hometown to confront her past. It’s a decent homecoming drama, but a much more effective horror that plays with the line between the real and imaginary to great effect. Victoire Du Bois (Call Me By Your Name) is great as Emma, but it’s Mireille Herbstmeyer’s face you won’t be able to shake. – LM

12. Evil

Stream on: Paramount+ (U.S.), NOW (U.K.)

Ever since The X-Files signed off in 2002 (and then again in 2016 and 2018), the network TV procedural horror crown has just been sitting there, ready for the taking. In 2019 Robert and Michelle King, The Good Wife/The Good Fight creators who know a thing or two about network TV procedurals, decided to go ahead and grab it. Granted, Evil lasted for one season on CBS before being bumped to the more creatively-freeing streaming waters of Paramount+. But regardless of where Evil premieres its episodes, it’s one of the best horror shows the medium has to offer.

Evil follows a trio of paranormal investigators who look into miracles on behalf of the Catholic Church: Priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter) is the believer, tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) is the skeptic, and forensic psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) lies somewhere in the middle. Each week, Evil presents a new case-of-the-week that could be legitimately supernatural or could have a perfectly reasonable explanation. It’s up to the team (and viewers) to figure it out. Evil is truly terrifying at times and masterfully balances its weekly storytelling format with a larger arc that examines whether evil is demonic in nature or lies in the dark heart of mankind. – AB

11. Inside No. 9

Stream on: BritBox (U.S.), BBC iPlayer (U.K.), NOW (U.K.)

It might usually be filed under “comedy”, but no TV show is as well steeped in the horror genre as Inside No. 9. Over almost 50 stories (with six more on their way before it ends for good), Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s anthology series has delivered scares and creepiness of every variety. There was the Hammer camp of “The Harrowing” starring Helen McCrory as a glamorous vampire, the paranormal freakiness of “Séance Time” with its child haunting, the horrific twist of Krampus-themed 1970s homage “The Devil of Christmas”, master horror hoax “Deadline” which posed as a live episode before things started to go very, very wrong… and most recently, “The Bones of St Nicholas”, a Christmas-set ghost story that would make M.R. James cry for his mummy.

Add to that countless grisly murders and executions, necromancy, more vampires, a bonafide witch, skeletal babies and more fiendish twists than is medically advisable, and it’s clear that Inside No. 9 is the real horror deal. The real wonder is that it manages to find laughs among all the nightmares. -LM

10. The Last of Us

Stream on: Max (U.S.), NOW (U.K.)

The first goal of The Last of Us, the brilliant HBO adaptation of Naughty Dog’s equally brilliant game, isn’t necessarily to terrify you. Despite beginning with the end of the world due to a (real) fungus that turns human beings into flower monsters, The Last of Us is more focused with human concerns like love, survival, and how they often tragically intersect. But here’s the thing though…it’s still really freaking scary.

The nine-episode first season frequently captures the acute moments of terror that the game is known for. “Wait where’s the mushroom freak? I think I saw something move. Ellie, pay attention. Ellie, Joel … WATCH OUT!” And that’s not even to mention the pitch perfect zombie apocalypse drama that is the show’s first episode. The Last of Us works because the show gets its depiction of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) right. It soars because it gets the horror of a human mushroom just as right as well. – AB

9. Channel Zero

Stream on: AMC+ (U.S.)

Since the launch of The Twilight Zone, horror anthologies have been a dime a dozen on TV. Few of them, however, are nearly as terrifying as this little-seen but much beloved creepypasta series on Syfy. Yes, Channel Zero gets all of its story ideas from the most terrifying place known to man: the internet. Showrunner Nick Antosca and the rest of the production team find the spookiest creepypastas the World Wide Web has to offer and then adapts them into satisfyingly spooky season-long arcs.

Each season of Channel Zero presents a new terrifying tale in six episodes. Starting with “Candle Cove” in season 1, the show’s future seasons would tackle “No-End House,” “Butcher’s Block,” and “The Dream Door.” Featuring acute attention to detail and truly stunning monster design, each installment of Channel Zero does the near impossible and captures the sensation of being told a properly horrifying campfire story. – AB

8. American Horror Story

Stream on: Hulu (U.S.)

American Horror Story never seems to be afraid of going “too far.” While not every season of this anthology series has been a hit amongst fans, its shock factor is part of what makes the show so entertaining. Whether the story is centered around a haunted house, a coven of witches that includes Stevie Nicks, or is an homage to summer camp slasher movies, American Horror Story manages to bring something new every season while maintaining its unique, and often twisted, perspective.

One of the best things about this series is that, despite its decade-long run, a casual viewer can jump in at the beginning of almost any season and watch the horror stories that they are interested in without committing to the rest. Although American Horror Story definitely isn’t for the squeamish or gore-averse, the series has something for almost every level of horror-fan. – BA

7. Stranger Things

Stream on: Netflix (U.S. and U.K.)

It really isn’t that strange as to why Stranger Things has caught on with viewers en masse and become Netflix’s flagship series. Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers have delicately crafted a horror mixtape, borrowing liberally from maestros of the genre such as Stephen King, Wes Craven, and John Carpenter and have cross-pollinated their story with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin sensibility and James Cameron’s widescreen scope. Add in more than a healthy dash of ‘80s ephemera, Cold War-era paranoia, and Dungeons & Dragons lore and you’ve got a wildly entertaining stew going!

What keeps the whole endeavor from feeling like a cheap homage or nostalgia overload are the well-developed characters, who change, grow (quite literally, for the younger cast members) and pair off in interesting combinations that keep the story fresh, yet emotionally grounded. Even when the story stretches to its limits, the characters and their relationships keep you coming back. The mixture of coming-of-age tropes and scarier elements create a great balance that allows the light and dark moments to play for maximum efficiency. Also, the charming cast, led by Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown, elevate the material. Stranger Things isn’t the scariest or most original horror series out there, but it’s a damn fine blockbuster attraction that has the heart to spare. – NH

6. Les Revenants

Stream on: Prime Video (U.S.)

Fast zombies vs. slow zombies? Pah, says Les Revenants, existentialist zombies are where it’s at. This French supernatural drama used the concept of people coming back from the grave to explore death and grief, and did so in exquisite style. A beautiful and poignant mystery, it’s set in a small mountain town whose dead suddenly return – some after years, some after decades – without any memory of where they’ve been. Why are they back? How did they die? And how will they live their new afterlives alongside those who loved, buried and grieved for them?

With a choice cast including an unforgettably eerie performance from Swann Nambotin as child returnee Victor, the Canal+ original had an indefinable quality that the English-language adaptation totally failed to capture. From the locations to the photography to the soundtrack by Scottish post-rock bank Mogwai, everything here works. If there’s a more stylishly shot and atmospheric TV show, then we’d like to see it. – LM

5. Midnight Mass

Stream on: Netflix (U.S. and U.K.)

The Duffer Brothers may have Netflix’s cash cow, but Mike Flanagan is their in-house horror guru (or he was until he left for Amazon’s Prime Video). The filmmaker is responsible for many of the streaming service’s finest horror series. Among his best is Midnight Mass, a beautiful, novelistic exploration of faith, grief, and forgiveness. It’s a weighty, ambitious story that nearly buckles under all of the themes and ideologies it wants to tackle and dissect, but it ultimately succeeds due to unforgettable characters, delicate performances, and powerful scripts dripping with compassion.

Taking place on the fictional, thinly populated island, Midnight Mass follows a mysterious young priest who arrives to temporarily run a Catholic church in absence of the elderly monsignor. However, the townsfolk of Crockett Island are the real story, each dealing with deeply human, uniquely horrific personal issues that give Midnight Mass its heart and sprawl. These side characters and plots divert attention from what is actually a fairly standard creature feature, but Flangan imbues each thread with everything he’s got; you can almost imagine him bleeding from the pen as he writes monologue after monologue about existential crises and the meaning of religion. While it’s not his scariest work, it’s certainly his most thought-provoking. – NH

4. Penny Dreadful

Stream on: Paramount+ (U.S.), NOW (U.K.)

A wickedly fun, macabre, and riotous horrorshow, Penny Dreadful was a monster mashup of famous public domain characters and 19th-century tales of terror. Think House of Frankenstein by way of League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. Pulpy, gory, and greatly inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Penny Dreadful was anchored by the captivating Vanessa Ives, portrayed by Eva Green.

Ives was the magnetic heart of the series, and her story, about a woman torn between her faith in God and the pursuit of the Devil, anchors the story through tons of lore and occult goodness. A period piece with teeth, Penny Dreadful was unfortunately too weird to live, but its passionate fans will keep it from ever dying. – NH

3. Hannibal

Stream on: Hulu (U.S.), Netflix (U.K.), ITVX (U.K.)

Hannibal seemed like a fairly unappealing prospect before it arrived on NBC in 2013. After all, hadn’t we had quite enough of Hannibal Lecter by then? The role had already been recast twice in the movie rollout of Thomas Harris’ acclaimed novels, and simply no one was going to be as good as our beloved Anthony Hopkins, were they? And that weird-lookin’ Danish fella from Casino Royale as our favorite psychological game-playin’ cannibal? Pfft, whatever.

Well, it turns out that not only was Mads Mikkelsen incredible in the role, but everyone else working on the thriller series was firing on all cylinders, too. Pushing Daisies creator Bryan Fuller had lined up a murderer’s row of talent to mold Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and Hannibal’s relationship into a twisted romance for the ages. The show also featured some of the most disturbing visuals ever committed to the small screen. While Hannibal may have been canceled after three seasons due to low viewership, the fandom lives on. – Kirsten Howard

2. Black Mirror

Stream on: Netflix (U.S. and U.K.)

The Twilight Zone for the internet age, Black Mirror is a science-fiction anthology series from creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones that explores the ways in which modern tech has, or potentially will, alter the human experience beyond recognition. While the show has expanded to include stories that provide hope or ostensibly play as romances or comedies, the series’ roots are in pitch-black dystopian horror.

“What if we could access our memories at any time?” “What if we could have a final conversation with a loved one?” or even “What if video games were a bit more immersive?” are just jumping-off points that lead to devastating, soul-crushing conclusions that highlight the nasty, easily corruptible black hearts of humankind. Black Mirror presents a world where tech ethics have been thrown out the window in favor of saying “be careful what you wish for.” If that sounds bleak, well buddy, most of Black Mirror is. – NH

1. The Haunting of Hill House

Stream on: Netflix (U.S. and U.K.)

The Haunting of Hill House is the project that took Mike Flanagan from indie horror auteur to Netflix spooky season juggernaut. This 10-episode series borrows its name (and little else) from Shirley Jackson’s classic 1959 horror novel. Set in the modern day, it follows the Crain family as they all struggle to deal with the trauma from growing up in a very haunted house.

The most impressive thing about Hill House is that it takes already scary concepts (like a cavernous haunted Victorian mansion, a flowery funeral home, or a dingy back alley) and dials the horror up to 11. Yes, haunted houses are usually scary, but under Flanagan’s direction, this one is really scary. The Haunting of Hill House is the rare episodic endeavor that is able to sustain spooky vibes through 10 hours as well as any 90-minute horror flick. – AB