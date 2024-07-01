Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Ending Explained: How Can a Vampire Be Killed?

Vampires are immortal beings. Powered by the blood of the living, they can influence minds, transform at will, and overpower an entire village of attackers by sheer strength and speed. What does it take to kill an eternal being already dead? The better question is: what wouldn’t? According to ancient folklore gathered from across the world, it is easier to kill vampires than get rid of bedbugs. Occult historian Montague Summers’ 1928 DIY bloodsucker-removal manual The Vampire: His Kith and Kin counts beheadings (some with garlic stuffing), stakings, burnings, upside-down burials, running water, Holy water, crucifixes and various holy relics, exposure to the sun, and a small bag of salt.

Anne Rice’s vampires are more resilient. They are not concerned with condiments, and only avoid religious iconography out of an ancient ironic respect. But they are night creatures, confined to darkness and artificial light. In “I Could Not Prevent It,” Santiago (Ben Daniels) leads the troupe in a rare matinee performance as they execute Claudia and Madeleine by positioning them directly under the rays of the sun.

Louis’ offensive retribution is the most efficient way to exterminate a house full of bloodsucking immortals. Most of his work is done by the notorious fire which destroys the theater. He stands under the stairs to slash the feet of any vampires trying to escape, and uses a machete on the survivors.

So, Daniel is a Vampire Now?

As Daniel warns Louis to get out of Dubai, it comes out the journalist changed his diet. He is now a vampire, and his maker is Armand (Assad Zaman). Louis, who just balked at Interview with the Vampire merchandising, frames the transformation as a “burden out of spite.” This is a perceptive conclusion. In the books, Daniel repeatedly asks Armand to be darkly gifted. The requests invariably revert to “the same old dance,” but Armand leads.

After undergoing the conditioning seen in episode 5, “Don’t Be Afraid, Just Start the Tape,” but expanded on in the books The Vampire Lestat and The Queen of the Damned, Daniel is relentlessly summoned to the older vampire. He can’t eat or sleep, and all he can think of is Armand. “You’ll torment me forever, and then you’ll watch me die,” the journalist asks the ancient vampire. But Armand does not wish to burden Daniel with immortality, saying, “I’d rather die than do that.” In face of the anger of encroaching, offended vampires wanting payback for the book’s revelations, Daniel is “one of a billion faceless humans.” As a vampire he would be “a candle burning in the dark. They would spot you without fail.” And while Daniel hears “the cry of danger” in the book, Armand ultimately does bestow the Dark Trick on a no-longer-young-and-sprite Daniel.

Who is Akasha?

The name Akasha is a detail Daniel has not yet uncovered in discovery. Akasha is the reason Lestat enjoys the power he holds as an immortal vampire. Her name is not mentioned in Rice’s novel Interview with the Vampire. Louis does not know of her existence.