Ranking the Mike Flanagan Netflix Horror Shows

Mike Flanagan has become one of the best horror writer/directors of the last decade thanks, in part, to his multi-series deal with Netflix. The five shows he created for Netflix have allowed him to hone his style and craft in different ways, each telling unique and spooky stories that, above all, are human. While he did also write and direct the horror movie Gerald’s Game for Netflix, that will not be included in this ranking, as we are focusing on his TV shows.

As a fan of his work, trying to rank Mike Flanagan shows sometimes feels like trying to pick a favorite child. While there are some that obviously stand out more than others, they each have their merits and are worthy watches during spooky season, or any time of year. Because Flanagan has since parted way with Netflix, opting to sign an overall deal with Amazon Studios for whatever his next projects may be, this list will likely be final. That being said, here is our ranking of Mike Flanagan’s Netflix horror shows, from “worst” to best.

5. The Midnight Club

The Midnight Club was a valiant effort by Flanagan to take his signature horror brand and make it more appealing to a younger audience. Based on various young adult thriller novels by Christopher Pike, including his novel of the same name, this series follows a group of youths with various terminal illnesses as they live out their final days at the mysterious Brightcliffe hospice center. They form the titular Midnight Club as a way to share scary stories and deal with the trauma of their impending deaths. It’s not a bad series by any means, but compared to Flanagan’s other shows, it doesn’t quite hit the mark that we expect after watching Haunting of Hill House or Midnight Mass.

4. The Fall of the House of Usher

Deciding where to place Flanagan’s most recent series on this list was hard. The Fall of the House of Usher is a compelling and haunting adaptation of various works by Edgar Allan Poe, but because of that it’s slightly more predictable. This show is so beautifully done, both stylistically and through the cast’s performances that it feels almost sacrilegious to rank it next to last. However, it’s hard to beat the emotional power of his first three shows, and The Fall of the House of Usher doesn’t quite reach that high bar, as hard as it tries to. Where this show does excel, however, is in crafting some of the most terrifying and gruesome death scenes we’ve seen from the filmmaker. They’re the kind of moments that stick with you long after the TV has been turned off, which is a testament to Flanagan’s skills as a horror master.