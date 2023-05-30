Inside No. 9’s Best Guest Performances

Helen McCrory as Tabitha, The Harrowing (Series 1, Episode 6)

‘The Harrowing’ is the first overtly supernatural episode of Inside No. 9. ‘Tom and Gerri’ featured a twist which revealed some of what the audience had seen was not real, but that was a psychological story; the unreality was all in Tom’s head. In this episode, however, we are confronted with pure gothic horror, an actual case of demon possession and a very dark ending that loses its power if we don’t fully believe in what we are watching.

It was really important that the episode set out its tone clearly so that the audience were prepared for genuine creepiness. And that is where the late Helen McCrory’s perfect performance comes in. While Shearsmith does a great job hamming it up as her brother Hector, McCrory’s Tabitha is exactly the right blend of weird gothic creepiness and just enough groundedness and reality to be convincing as a real character (rather than, say, a fraud like Alison Steadman’s similarly excellent performance as a fake medium in ‘Séance Time’). Easily the most memorable performance from a first season that included some great ones, Tabitha’s eerie calm, dangerous friendliness and perfectly sadistic smile reminds us just how badly McCrory is missed.

Sheridan Smith as Christine, The 12 Days of Christine (Series 2, Episode 2)

What can we say about Sheridan Smith’s central performance in ‘The 12 Days of Christine’ that hasn’t already been said? And all thoroughly deserved, as her standout performance in Inside No. 9’s masterpiece is a highlight of the show.

Perhaps one of the reasons this is such a deservedly talked-about performance is that without it, the whole episode would have fallen on its face. ‘The 12 Days of Christine’ is a really high concept episode. The revelation that we have been seeing a dream of sorts representing Christine’s life flashing before her eyes as she dies has to be got across quickly to the audience and at the same time they need space to emotionally process such a dramatic and tragic twist. Without a completely real, likeable and sympathetic performance from Smith, the whole story would have fallen apart entirely. Smith also has to age Christine by twelve years, showing how she changes and matures over that time, and how her relationships come together, fall apart, and come together again, all within half an hour. It is a tour de force that, if you haven’t seen it, really is as good as everyone says it is.

Derek Jacobi as Dennis Fulcher, The Devil of Christmas (Series 3, Episode 1)

Derek Jacobi has put in two great performances for Inside No. 9, but we wanted to single out his first guest appearance, because part of the genius of this one was that we never see him – the entire appearance is voice-only.

Throughout the episode, Jacobi absolutely nails the tone of a typical DVD commentary on an old show. There are clues that all is not what it seems, as the VHS tape is wound back, and the man talking with Fulcher does not know enough to be a film historian. But Jacobi’s tone is so bright and enthusiastic that you forget that. Granted, he is a little bit more mean to everybody than you might expect from a director’s commentary, but considering the obviously poor quality of the film within the episode (with some very good bad acting from everyone involved), that does not seem entirely strange either.