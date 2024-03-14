Black Mirror Season 7 Will Do Something the Show Has Never Done Before

It’s no secret at this point that Black Mirror exists in its own shared universe. Though every episode of the series tells a distinct story, Brooker and the writers generally make an effort to include Easter eggs and references that suggest that those stories are connected in one way or another. While season 6 didn’t embrace that continuity too closely, Brooker did tell Den of Geek that each episode could be considered “canon” as part of the fictional Streamberry streaming service introduced in “Joan Is Awful.” Still, even with the show’s occasional nods to a consistent timeline, it has never commissioned a flat out sequel. That changes now with this “USS Callister” followup.

Premiering in 2017, “USS Callister” is one of Black Mirror’s best-ever episodes (we have it slotted in at number four out of 28 currently). It stars Jesse Plemons as gaming company CTO Robert Daly. Frustrated with his lack of power in the real world, Daly creates a Star Trek-esque game where he’s the commander of the space-faring USS Callister and all of his co-workers are his subservient crewmates.

Led by new employee Nanette Cole (Cristin Milioti), the sentient digital clones of Daly’s co-workers are able to overthrow their tormentor and take the USS Callister out into the “real world” of Daly’s company’s MMORPG. Viewers never got to see how Nanette and the rest of the Callister crew fared after deposing Robert (save for one brief clip at the end of the episode in which Aaron Paul provides the voice of a rude gamer) but it seems as though we will get to now.

While the prospect of Black Mirror‘s first official sequel is exciting enough to begin with, it’s also nice to know that five other fresh episodes are on the way as well. Will we be able to figure out what those five episodes will be about based on the enigmatic symbols in that Netflix teaser before 2025 arrives? I know I certainly can’t, but I have all the faith in you, internet.