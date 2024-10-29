The Best Horror Games to Play This Halloween That Aren’t Resident Evil or Silent Hill

Halloween means trick-or-treating, costume parties, and haunted houses. But not everyone feels like venturing out. Some of us would rather stay inside and play video games—and that’s okay. Horror games are an easy way to get your spooky season fix.

While Resident Evil and Silent Hill have long dominated the genre, plenty of other titles are worthy of a Halloween gaming session. Whether you’re looking for hair-raising scares to brave solo or creepy co-ops to play with friends, here are seven of the best horror games to check out this Halloween and beyond.

The Forest

The Forest puts you in the shoes of Eric LeBlanc, the sole survivor of a plane crash. Now stranded on an isolated peninsula, Eric must use the resources he finds in the forest around him to survive while searching for his son and fighting off cannibalistic mutants. The Forest falls into the survival horror subgenre, but not the same way games like Silent Hill do. Here, you’re literally living off the land in order to build shelter, hunt food, and craft weapons. The cannibals remain a problem, but so do your hunger, thirst, and stamina bars. In other words, there’s a bit of resource management involved.

By combining the best of open-world survival games with creature feature horror, Endnight Games Limited delivers an engaging experience. The Forest also offers multiplayer, which makes those grindy survival chores, like gathering wood, a little easier. The sequel, Sons of the Forest, features similar gameplay with improved graphics. However, The Forest still reigns supreme when it comes to spookiness and scares.