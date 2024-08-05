M. Night Shyamalan Movies Ranked

Hardcore Shyamalan fans will undoubtedly notice that we’ve omitted the director’s first film, Praying with Anger, from 1992. In the film, a young Indian American (played by Shyamalan) visits India as a foreign exchange college student to rediscover his faith and culture. The reason we’ve not included the film on the list is simple: Praying with Anger never got a wide release and was mostly shown at festivals. Therefore, we haven’t seen it.

15. The Last Airbender (2010)

One day, perhaps Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender may become a cult classic, but right now, it’s pretty much the worst movie the director has ever made. Shyamalan is clearly out of his comfort zone here, directing a film for a much younger audience that is expecting an epic fantasy adventure. The result could be called an insult to the source material, Nickelodeon’s popular anime series Avatar: The Last Airbender, but Shyamalan’s intention with this project was clearly to challenge himself.

The Last Airbender‘s story is a bit complicated, but here’s a short summary: Aang, the titular last airbender, is a twelve-year-old boy who must stop the Fire Nation from conquering the other nations and bring peace to the land. There’s a lot of backstory and plot in the anime series and Shyamalan makes the mistake of trying to distill all that into one movie. Interestingly enough, the project was originally envisioned as a trilogy of films. Spreading the plot a bit more or omitting some things entirely might have helped the first (and only) film in this trilogy along.

Although Shyamalan worked closely with Industrial Light and Magic, this film suffers greatly in the visual effects department. Maybe The Last Airbender is a victim of the times, coming only a few months after the graphically superb Avatar from James Cameron. That said, the lighting in the film is inexcusable by any standard. Many scenes just unbearably dark.

The casting is pretty terrible as well, largely made up of unknown child actors whom you probably haven’t seen in many other things. Later credits do include Cowboys & Aliens, Transformers, and The Twilight Saga. Take from that what you will.

The Last Airbender was universally panned by critics as well as Shyamalan and Avatar fans. That said, it is currently Nickelodeon’s third highest-grossing film of all time after earning almost $320 million worldwide, easily making back its $150 million budget. But even its box office isn’t enough to save this unfortunate movie.