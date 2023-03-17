Servant Ending Explained: Is There a Shyamalan Twist?

Returning to the house as a reunited force, they tell Leanne that the jig is up. But Leanne appeals to Dorothy, saying she’s capable of incredible things, including bringing Jericho back to life, and all Dorothy has to do is agree.

Servant Finale “Fallen” Explained

In season 4 episode 10, Servant‘s wheels fully come off. Picking up in the immediate aftermath, Dorothy asks Sean and Julian to wait in the car so she can have a moment alone. Baby Jericho has turned back to the reborn doll in Leanne’s arms, and she’s aware there is no baby in the house. Sean and Julian reluctantly agree, and Leanne tells her that “it doesn’t matter what she is, she’s hers and they can be happy”. But armed with the truth, Dorothy says no, they can’t be happy like she wants.

Leanne is distraught, saying she wants to be better. Rejected, she heads to the roof, into the storm, and starts screaming at God and the world. She declares being with the family was the only thing she wanted, and doesn’t know why she can’t have it. Dorothy follows her and tries to reason with her, saying she believes she brought Jericho back to life but she can’t let her do it again. She calls her magic a kindness to her, allowing her more time with her child, but she needs to be able to grieve for her son.

She tells Leanne she’s not evil, but she disagrees. She admits the fire that killed her family when she was a child was her fault, and she wanted them to die. She says Uncle George “brought her back” but she couldn’t deal with the power she’s been given. Heading back into the house, the pair dry off and share a moment of peace, before going to join Sean and Julian in the car. The pair are in a rush before the roads are closed. They offer to let her join him, but Leanne declines, instead going back into the house to “pick up something Uncle George left.” Julian realizes what she’s planning to do, but lets her go, with her parting words instructing him to “take care of them for her”.

She then goes to George’s burnt out corpse (which is still in the house) and pulls the dagger from the Church of Lesser Saints from his eye, telling the body she “hopes he’d be proud of her.” With that, she burns the entire house to the ground, with her and the reborn doll inside. Committing the ritual the Church had been trying to do to her, she remains in her bedroom loft, calls Tobe to arrange a date as if nothing is wrong. The duo plan a full date together, and Leanne smiles at what could have been.

She then turns on music, blinds herself with perfume, uses the dagger to slice her arm, and dances as the flames engulf her. Julian does return to the house to get her, but sees it on fire and can’t get in. It’s too late to save her, and the three of them watch Leanne die as their home turns to ash. Members of the Church of Lesser Saints wait outside, saying she’s chosen to save them all.