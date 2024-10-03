Salem’s Lot Adaptations Keep Getting Stephen King’s Vampire Wrong

A Thoroughly Unmodern Monster

The confrontation between Corey and Barlow underscores the appeal of King’s novel. Corey is a modern American man, a citizen of a small-town where everyone knows everyone else’s business, including the fact that he’s sleeping with a married woman, and of a country not even 200 years old yet. Barlow is the Old World, a man who recently presented himself as Austrian nobleman Kurt Breichen, but whose history goes back even further. He has manners and knowledge, and desires that run further back than even George Washington and the other founders that Corey and his townspeople will soon celebrate.

Yet, so many adaptations of ‘Salem’s Lot ignore this aspect of King’s story. In the well-regarded 1979 TV miniseries directed by Tobe Hooper, James Mason played the sophistication and classical manners of Barlow’s familiar, Mr. Starker. But when Barlow finally appears in the series (portrayed by Reggie Nalder), he does nothing more than squeal and growl. A bald, pointy eared creature whose mouth full of sharp teeth preclude speech, Hooper’s Barlow has more in common with Max Schreck’s monster in Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror than the regal bloodsuckers portrayed by Bela Lugosi or Christopher Lee.

The latest adaptation from writer/director Gary Dauberman follows suit. Dauberman gives viewers glimpses of his Barlow (Alexander Ward) throughout the first half of the movie as a pale face briefly protruding from the shadows or creature stalking down a staircase spied through a hole in a sack. When he finally appears in full, Dauberman’s Barlow is yet another Nosferatu in a black cloak.

No Faith in the Material

Dauberman does allow Ward a few lines of dialogue, but they somehow only heighten the vampire’s feral nature. He delivers one of his most notable bits of dialogue while facing down doubting Father Callahan (John Benjamin Hickey), whose disbelief renders the cross he wields useless. “Sad to see man’s faith fail,” Barlow snarls after a hideous cackle, the edges of his teeth highlighted by the blotches of blood across his chin and chest.

Instead of lending some recognizable humanity to Barlow, the lines just make him seem more animal and distant. Barlow’s scenes work to make ‘Salem’s Lot feel like a town besieged by an ineffable evil, not unlike Derry from It or Castle Rock in Needful Things. But where the dapper Leland Guant of the latter story represents the citizen’s darkest desires, drawing forth the darkness already inside of them, the monstrous Barlow of Dauberman and Hooper’s adaptations is something wholly other.

Contrast that approach to the way that King portrays Barlow’s confrontation with Callahan in the novel. In both versions, the two face off in the kitchen of the Petries, whose son Mark (portrayed by Jordan Preston Carter in the latest version) eventually helps writer Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) defeat Barlow and the citizens he turns.