The Fall of the House of Usher: Edgar Allan Poe References Explained

The Fall of the House of Usher has Poe Easter eggs and references for experts and neophytes alike. With that in mind, we’ve decided to put together a little primer on what the show references, how it does so, and where you can learn more.

Since each episode of Usher follows a different Poe work, we’ve broken things up into episodic entries below. But be aware that the Poe shoutouts in each episode aren’t isolated to only the short story, poem, or novella that the respective episode’s named after. As such, we’ll open each entry with the broader view of what that particular Poe work is all about and then be sure to mention the other Poe Easter eggs and references in turn.

The Fall of the House of Usher Character Names

Surprise! We’re actually not going to start with episode 1. Instead, let’s begin with a rundown of every major character from The Fall of the House of Usher and where their name comes from within Edgar Allan Poe’s catalog.

– Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood and Zach Gilford) – The lead character from Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

– Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell and Willa Fitzgerald) – Roderick’s twin sister in “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

– Verna (Carla Gugino) – The name “Verna” doesn’t have an obvious analogue in the works of Poe but “Verna” probably isn’t this likely demon’s real name anyway. She’s akin to the infernal spirit of Poe’s writing brought to life … often in the form of a raven, naturally. And sure enough, “Verna” is an anagram of “Raven.”

– Arthur Pym (Mark Hamill) – The name of the Ushers’ lawyer comes from the only completed novel on Poe’s resume: The Narrative of Arthur Gordon Pym of Nantucket.

– Frederick Usher (Henry Thomas) – Though the rest of the Usher children like to joke that Roderick named his first son Frederick because it sounds like “Roderick,” the name actually comes from Poe’s first-ever published work: “Metzengerstein: A Tale in Imitation of the German.” The lead character there, Frederick, carries on a long-standing feud with a rival family.

– Tamerlane Usher (Samantha Sloyan) – “Tamerlane” is the name of a Poe poem (a “Poe-m” if you will) about a Turco-Mongol conqueror.

– Victorine LaFourcade (T’Nia Miller) – Victorine LaFourcade is a victim mentioned by the narrator in “The Premature Burial,” which is about…you guessed it! Seriously, no fewer than four other major Poe stories deal with the fear of being buried alive.

– Napoleon “Leo” Usher (Rahul Kohli) – The name “Napoleon” likely comes from the character Napoleon Bonaparte Froissart in “The Spectacles,” one of Poe’s few comedic short stories.

– Camille L’Espanaye (Kate Siegel) – The name “Camille L’Espanaye” comes directly from the tale that inspires the episode she headlines: “The Murders in the Rue Morgue.” In that short story, two women are murdered: Madame L’Espanaye and her daughter Camille.

– Prospero “Perry” Usher (Sauriyan Sapkota) – Like his older sister Camille, Prospero actually gets to “star” in an episode named after his character. Prince Prospero comes directly from “The Masque of the Red Death.”

– C. August Dupin (Carl Lumbly) – The detective C. August Dupin is Poe’s version of Sherlock Holmes (who actually partly inspired Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s creation), first appearing in “The Murders in the Rue Morgue” and then again in “The Mystery of Marie Rogêt” and “The Purloined Letter.”

– Rufus Griswold (Michael Trucco) – Rufus Wilmot Griswold was a real life critic, anthologist, and editor who was also Poe’s biggest hater. Despite publishing some of Poe’s work in his anthology, after the author’s death, Griswold waged a campaign against his place in the American classic canon. He was unsuccessful in this…and also a dick.

– Annabel Lee (Katie Parker) – Roderick’s first wife is named after one of Poe’s most well-known (and my personal favorite) poems called “Annabel Lee.” It’s about a dead lady obviously.

– William “Bill-T” Wilson (Matt Biedel) – Even the Ushers’ spouses have Poe-related names! Bill Wilson undoubtedly comes from the short story “William Wilson,” which is fittingly about a doppelgänger.

– Morelle Usher (Crystal Balint) – The name “Morelle” comes from Poe’s short story “Morella,” about a woman with an unusual relationship with her daughter.

– Lenore (Kyliegh Curran) – Roderick Usher’s beloved granddaughter is named after the narrator’s own missing beloved Lenore in “The Raven.”

– Eliza Usher (Annabeth Gish) – Roderick and Madeline’s mother is named after Poe’s mother Eliza Poe and also maybe his 13-year-old cousin-wife (yes, really) Virginia Eliza Clemm Poe.

– Mr. Longfellow (Robert Longstreet) – The name of the original Fortunato Pharma CEO is likely a reference to real life poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, who Poe had a long-standing beef with.

Episode 1: A Midnight Dreary

The first episode of The Fall of the House of Usher is not named after a specific Poe work but rather a phrase within a Poe work. The opening line of Poe’s most iconic poem “The Raven,” begins “Once upon a midnight dreary.” Honing in on the “midnight dreary” portion of that is a perfect tonesetter for Usher to set up the dreary events to come. Since we’ll be dissecting “The Raven” later on in this piece, let’s use this opportunity to talk about “The Fall of the House of Usher” itself instead.

First published in 1839 in Burton’s Gentleman’s Magazine, “The Fall of the House of Usher” is considered a major part of the Poe canon and a sound example of his American Gothic style. The short story follows an unnamed narrator who is visiting the literally crumbling home of his friend Roderick Usher at the ill Usher’s request. Upon arriving, the narrator finds that both the metaphorical House of Usher and the literal house of Usher are in bad shape. Likely affected by years of inbreeding, all that remains of the dynastic Usher family are Roderick and his equally sickly twin sister Madeline.