The Last of Us: Are the Infected Actually Zombies?

It’s already been well-established that HBO’s The Last of Us is one of, if not the, best video game adaptations of all time. And if you disagree with that then, well … that’s totally fine. Everyone’s entitled to their opinion! No need to be upset here. Still, the category of “successful video game adaptations to television” is a relatively sparse one, and even the most TLOU-skeptic viewers will have to admit that this story about Joel (Pedro Pascal) shepherding Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic American landscape has a strong a claim to the title.

One aspect of The Last of Us‘s place in the pop culture canon that’s been under-discussed, however, is its positioning among its zombie TV peers. And that might be for one simple reason. No, it’s not because The Walking Dead is a worthy competitor (though I’d be the first to remind you that the AMC show had some moments of brilliance amid all the undead filler). It’s because it’s unclear whether The Last of Us is a zombie show in the first place.

The Last of Us presents a unique case for the zombie fan. The story’s animated human monsters, known as the Infected, look like zombies, shamble like zombies, rot like zombies, and bite like zombies. But does that technically make them zombies? After all, there’s one crucial element missing: they aren’t corpses but rather living human beings whose brains have been taken over by the cordyceps fungi.

The cordyceps fungus enters into its victim’s brains similar to how a “zombie virus” would. It spreads via close contact with the infected, most frequently via a bite. In the case of The Last of Us games, the fungi can also be spread via airborne spores, though that is currently a controversial omission from the show. Once infected, both cordyceps and the zombie virus have a similar outcome: the complete devolution of the subject’s brain to the point where they become lifeless vessels for some other dark motivating force. In the cordyceps case, that is the fungi itself commandeering the brain and turning the subject into an automaton that seeks only to infect more people. In the zombie virus’s case, that is some sort of supernatural condition that turns the afflicted into an unthinking monster, seeking out only flesh to consume.