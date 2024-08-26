Interview with the Vampire: The Biggest Changes From Anne Rice’s Book

It’s safe to assume that any vampire in an Anne Rice novel isn’t straight, and Louis was certainly not heterosexual in the novel, but the TV series makes the savvy choice to have him be a closeted gay man dealing with his sexuality in private. Overall, the show is more overtly sexual than the novels, which deal more in sensuality than outright horniness, and Louis’ seduction by Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) plays into his desire to shift away from a racist, homophobic world.

There’s A Big Change in The Timeline

The book Louis is born in 1766 and he is 25 when Lestat turns him into a vampire in 1791. Having moved the timeline away from the era of slavery, the TV series introduces Louis to us in 1910, when he is 33. The timeline shift means he is not as old a vampire in the modern-day scenes as he is in the book (a matter that reveals its importance in later episodes when it comes to his powers, as vampires get more powerful as they age.) We also get to spend far more time with Louis’ family, including his siblings and his widowed mother Florence (played by Rae Dawn Chong). Louis’ devastation and resulting guilt following the death of his troubled brother Paul is part of his origin in the novel and is featured in the series’ first episode as part of his impetus for becoming a vampire.

The Show Has Two Interviews with the Vampire

As the title suggests, Interview with the Vampire is an interview between Louis and a human. In the novel, the interviewer isn’t even named. We don’t find out who he is until the third book, The Queen of the Damned, when he’s revealed to be Daniel Molloy, a young reporter who has become enthralled with vampires. The new Daniel is older, saltier, and utterly uninterested in undead nonsense. Played by Eric Bogosian, this Daniel had previously encountered Louis in the 1970s, where he initially interviewed him before things went awry. 50 years later, he’s been asked to redo the conversation to fully get the facts straight.

This major shake-up of the story’s set-up is one of the show’s most interesting changes. It reinforces how much Louis’ story (and indeed all of the vampires’ tales, which are written in Rice’s novels as autobiographical confessions) are rooted in unreliable recollections and outright lies. You, and Daniel, can never be entirely sure if what you’re hearing from Louis is real, a result of his fevered memories, or straight-up fabrications.

Claudia Is Aged Up

Aside from Louis, the most changed character from both the book and the film is Claudia (played in season one by Bailey Bass), the perennial child vampire who serves as the daughter-slash-relationship band-aid to Louis and Lestat. While fans may be more familiar with the version played by Kirsten Dunst in the film, even she was very different from the original character. In the novel, Claudia is only five when she is turned, and spends the next several decades stuck in a child’s body while yearning to be an adult woman. The TV Claudia is just on the cusp of adolescence but still a child, which proves to be tricky as she mentally ages but never achieves puberty.

The dynamic between Claudia and her adoptive fathers is also very different. As the years pass, she grows tired of being infantilized and demands that Louis be more like a brother than a parent, which he reluctantly agrees to. Like Louis, Claudia is now also Black and experiences the racism of the era alongside him. Their relationship is much more contentious than the book, where Claudia’s fury and arrested physical development are more contained. But like her novel counterpart, Claudia is still cunning and it’s she who pushes Louis to kill Lestat.