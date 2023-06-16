Black Mirror: Ranking Every Episode

4. USS Callister

Season 4 Episode 1

We’ve played pretty fast and loose with spoilers here, but “USS Callister” is really an episode best left unspoiled as possible. Suffice it to say, there’s a little bit more going on that just “Black Mirror goes to space.”

“USS Callister” is one of the most complete and exciting stories the show has told yet. We know TV types get testy when episodes are compared to movies, but “USS Callister” really is just a fantastic movie. Brooker has a stronger sense of story and wonder here than ever before, and “USS Callister” marks an exciting new direction for the show altogether.

3. 15 Million Merits

Season 1 Episode 2

“15 Million Merits” is all over the place. It satirizes talent shows like The Voice and American Idol. It satirizes the app culture that’s invading our phones and computers. It satirizes the weight loss industry. It’s a lot, and it’s hard to fully categorize. Instead of all these elements detracting from the story at hand, they enhance it.

The episode concerns a future (hopefully a distant one) in which online “merits” are currency and the only way to achieve them is to pedal a stationary bike to help keep the lights on. The only way out of this life is to save enough money to get a chance on a global talent show. Or maybe there’s just no way out of it at all.

“15 Million Merits” is genius dystopian fiction. It’s Brooker’s sense of humor placed neatly over Orwell’s 1984. It’s only the second episode of the entire series and it’s as auspicious a beginning as possible.

2. San Junipero

Season 3 Episode 4

“San Junipero”‘s success seemed to catch Brooker and Netflix by surprise. Black Mirror was always a bleak, sometimes ugly little show that had fun doing its Twilight Zone schtick in the shadows. And then season 3 debuted on Netflix and nestled within it – in the unassuming position of the fourth episode – was a romantic masterpiece. A show that was sometimes about things that go viral suddenly had a “thing that went viral.”

“San Junipero” won the show its first Emmy and took up more server space of discussion on the internet than any other episode. It’s all more than well earned. “San Junipero” is near perfect. It’s the story of the love between two people, Kelly (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), and Yorkie (Mackenzie Davis), who are only able to meet because of technology. For once technology brings people together on Black Mirror instead of tearing them apart. How the tech does so may seem ethically dubious, or even disturbing, to some.

How could anything that leads to love be nefarious though? Isn’t love what everything’s supposed to be all about? I don’t know. You don’t know. Black Mirror doesn’t know. But Kelly and Yorkie would have undoubtedly preferred to have met through any means than have not. And that’s the raw human appeal of Black Mirror‘s second best episode.

1. Be Right Back

Season 2 Episode 1

“Be Right Back” is Black Mirror‘s smallest episode – its quietest, its most intimate. Domhnall Gleeson and Hayley Atwell (before they were the Domhnall Gleeson and the Hayley Atwell) star as married couple Ash and Martha. They are happily, comfortably in love, even if Ash does have a bit of a problem pulling himself away from his phone.

One night, Ash heads out for a drive on a snowy road and the unthinkable happens. Martha is faced with a lifetime on her own until one of her friends puts an idea in her head. There does exist the technology now where a company can recreate the personality of a lost loved one through all of their social media posts and online presence. So Martha goes through with it and tries to fall in love again with a facsimile of Ash. As we all know, however, technology can get pretty close to human but can it get all the way there?

“Be Right Back” is beautiful and sad because it’s human. It’s imperfect. And it gets to a truth about all technology. Life is a race to experience love against the clock of death. So much of our technology and our innovation is about extending that clock, enhancing our capacity to love or in the rarest of instances: defeating death. Death, life, love, grief, technology, and time all come together for a bittersweet little parable in “Be Right Back.” It’s Black Mirror‘s best episode.