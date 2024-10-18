Teacup Showrunner Ian McCulloch On Adapting an Intimate Horror Epic

Adapting such a massive novel was no easy task, and McCulloch had an innovative approach to the challenge posed to him by fellow producer James Wan and his production company, Atomic Monster: he chose to jettison a good portion of the source material.

“I read the book and I said, ‘I’m gonna go write your script; it’s going to be 99% not the book. You’ll recognize the basic conceit of the book, and if you hate it, then we won’t do it. If you love it, then we’ll see what we can do.’” explains McCulloch. “And now we’re here.”

McCulloch’s choice had nothing to do with the quality of the original story, however. It was simply too big for the screen. “The book is huge, in all manner of hugeness!” he says. “It’s very referential to things that came out around the time it was written: The Outsiders, Terminator, Alien. And it’s all big setpieces. If you made a very strict adaptation of the book, it would cost $500 million. If you take a hugely produced song, and then you do an acoustic guitar version, it still works. It’s a good song.”

In the end, the tale of survival was much more interesting to McCulloch than the deep mythology of the story. “​​Take away the town, take away vehicles, take away power, take away everything, and then how do these people survive? That story of isolation and survival without being prepared: that was more interesting to me,” says McCulloch. “The hardest part was the mythology. Sticking to very strict rules, you have to first create those rules, and then once you’ve created them, you either have to adhere to them, or if you need to change them somewhere then you have to make sure everything else doesn’t fall down.”

McCulloch admits that there’s a fine line between enticing Teacup’s audience with the question of what’s really going on and drawing out the answer too long. “There’s only so long you can hide the ball, but by the end of the first episode, you will not know this is about [SPOILER REDACTED],” he says. “By the end of the third episode, you probably have a good idea that it might be.”

One more immediate question viewers and readers might have concerns the title of the show: why Teacup? McCulloch explains that it’s both a thematic concept and a desire to differentiate the TV series from the novel.